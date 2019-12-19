12 cops transferred pending bribery inquiry

Twelve policemen, including four senior officers, have been transferred to inactive posts pending an investigation into alleged bribe-taking from auto parts vendors in Bangkok.

The transfers orders, recently signed by Pol Gen Decha Chuayboonchom, senior adviser to the Royal Thai Police Office, affect 10 members of the Police Patrol and Special Operation Division, or 191 police division, and 2 at the Crowd Control Division.

The four commissioned officers and 8 non-commissioned officers were moved to the RTPO’s operations centre, effective from April 4.

The senior officers are: Pol Col Larp Srisam-ang, deputy chief of the 191 police division; Pol Lt Col Raveeroj Plengsriyotpat, deputy superintendent of 191; Pol Lt Thawin Pattanakulanant and Pol Lt Charuek Thon-on, both deputy patrol chiefs of 191.

The eight NCOS are: Pol Snr Sgt Maj Nathatsapong Kapura, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wasant Kornpimai, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chanok Khotchasenee, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pattrayut Srisuwan, Pol L/C Watchara Kongsorn, Pol L/C Passachai Pongpattanayok, all from 191; and Pol L/C Chakkapong Apiwong and Pol L/C Surat Najermploy of the Crowd Control Division.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, the 191 division chief, signed an order on April 3 to set up a panel to investigate alleged bribery involving his subordinates. They face disciplinary action if found involved.

A highly-placed source at the RTPO said it was alleged the accused men had collected bribes from operators of auto part shops in Bangkok.

Media reports suggested the shops had been selling counterfeit auto parts.