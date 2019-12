2017 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs: First-round schedule, scores

CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

USA TODAY's Kevin Allen breaks down the biggest story lines from the first night of NHL playoff games and looks ahead to what to look for in tonight's action. USA TODAY Sports

Rangers winger Rick Nash and Canadiens goalie Carey Price go for the puck in Game 1.(Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern, USA TODAY Sports)

516 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

The march to the Stanley Cup begins with best-of-seven matchups in the first round.

Here‘s the full schedule so you can keep up with the all the action from the playoffs. All times Eastern:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Montreal Canadiens (1) vs. New York Rangers (Wild Card 1)

Game 1, April 12:

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Rangers at Canadiens

Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Rangers

Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Rangers

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Rangers at Canadiens

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Canadiens at Rangers

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Rangers at Canadiens

Ottawa Senators (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)

Game 1, April 12:

Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m.: Bruins at Senators

Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Senators at Bruins

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30pm: Senators at Bruins

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Bruins at Senators

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Senators at Bruins

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Bruins at Senators

Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals (1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Wild Card 2)

Game 1, April 13:

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Capitals at Maple Leafs

Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: Capitals at Maple Leafs

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs at Capitals

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Capitals at Maple Leafs

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3)

Game 1, April 12:

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets at Penguins

Sunday, April 16, 6 p.m.: Penguins at Blue Jackets

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins at Blue Jackets

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blue Jackets at Penguins

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Penguins at Blue Jackets

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets at Penguins

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Blackhawks (1) vs. Nashville Predators (Wild Card 2)

Game 1, April 13:

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.: Predators at Blackhawks

Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m.: Blackhawks at Predators

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blackhawks at Predators

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Predators at Blackhawks

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Blackhawks at Predators

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Predators at Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Game 1, April 12, 9:30pm:

Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.: Blues at Wild

Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m.: Wild at Blues

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m.: Wild at Blues

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Blues at Wild

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Wild at Blues

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Blues at Wild

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks (1) vs. Calgary Flames (Wild Card 1)

Thursday, April 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames at Ducks

Saturday, April 15, 10:30 p.m.: Flames at Ducks

Monday, April 17, 10 p.m.: Ducks at Flames

Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m.: Ducks at Flames

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Flames at Ducks

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Ducks at Flames

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Flames at Ducks

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. San Jose Sharks (3)

Game 1, April 12, 10 p.m.:

Friday, April 14, 10:30 p.m.: Sharks at Oilers

Sunday, April 16, 10 p.m.: Oilers at Sharks

Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m.: Oilers at Sharks

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Sharks at Oilers

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Oilers at Sharks

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Sharks at Oilers

* = if needed

PHOTOS: Best of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

FacebookBest of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffsPost to Facebook

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Game 1: Capitals wing Justin Williams (14) scuffles with Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick (8) during the first period in Washington. Williams scored two goals to help the Capitals rally for a 3-2 overtime win. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stops a shot during the third period against the Blackhawks in Chicago. Rinne made 29 saves for a 1-0 shutout victory. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and goalie Devan Dubnyk look on after St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson scored the game-winning goal in overtime. St. Louis goalie Jake Allen made 51 saves in the Blues‘ 2-1 win. Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: The San Jose Sharks celebrate an overtime goal by forward Melker Karlsson (68) against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks won 3-2. Perry Nelson, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino (13) reacts after scoring a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of the Penguins‘ 3-1 win. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: Boston Bruins forward David Pastranak (88) collides with Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the Bruins‘ 2-1 victory. Marc DesRosiers, USA TODAY Sports Game 1: New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) reacts after teammate Michael Grabner (not pictured) scores an empty-net goal during the third period. The Rangers won 2-0. Eric Bolte, USA TODAY Sports

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

Replay















AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow Captions 516 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE