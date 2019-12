2017 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs results, schedule

Calgary Flames‘ Sean Monahan celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.(Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

The 2017 NHL playoff schedule:

1st Round

Eastern Conference

*If necessary

New York Rangers lead Montreal Canadiens, 1-0

Game 1: N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Friday, April 14, 7pm: NYR @ MTL, USA

Sunday, April 16, 7pm: MTL @ NYR, NBCSN

Tuesday, April 18, 7pm: MTL @ NYR, NBCSN

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: NYR @ MTL, TBD

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: MTL @ NYR, TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: NYR @ MTL, TBD

Boston Bruins lead Ottawa Senators, 1-0

Game 1: Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Saturday, April 15, 3pm: BOS @ OTT, NBC

Monday, April 17, 7pm: OTT @ BOS, CNBC

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30pm: OTT @ BOS, USA

*Friday, April 21, TBD: BOS @ OTT, TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: OTT @ BOS, TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: BOS @ OTT, TBD

Washington Capitals lead Toronto Maple Leafs, 1-0

Game 1: Washington 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

Saturday, April 15, 7pm: TOR @ WSH, NBCSN

Monday, April 17, 7pm: WSH @ TOR, NBCSN

Wednesday, April 19, 7pm: WSH @ TOR, NBCSN

*Friday, April 21, TBD: TOR @ WSH, TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: WSH @ TOR, TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: TOR @ WSH, TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins lead Columbus Blue Jackets, 1-0

Game 1: Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

Friday, April 14, 7pm: CBJ @ PIT, NHL Network

Sunday, April 16, 6pm: PIT @ CBJ, CNBC

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30pm: PIT @ CBJ, CNBC

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: CBJ @ PIT, TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: PIT @ CBJ, TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: CBJ @ PIT, TBD

Western Conference

Nashville Predators lead Chicago Blackhawks, 1-0

Game 1: Nashville 1, Chicago 0

Saturday, April 15, 8pm: NSH @ CHI, NBC

Monday, April 17, 9:30pm: CHI @ NSH, CNBC

Thursday, April 20, TBD: CHI @ NSH, TVA Sports

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: NSH @ CHI, TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: CHI @ NSH, TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: NSH @ CHI, TBD

St. Louis Blues lead Minnesota Wild, 1-0

Game 1: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)

Friday, April 14, 8pm: STL @ MIN, NBCSN

Sunday, April 16, 3pm: MIN @ STL, NBC

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30pm: MIN @ STL, NBCSN

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: STL @ MIN, TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: MIN @ STL, TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: STL @ MIN, TBD

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Thursday, April 13, 10:30pm: Calgary @ Anaheim, NBCSN

Saturday, April 15, 10:30pm: CGY @ ANA, NBCSN

Monday, April 17, 10pm: ANA @ CGY, NBCSN

Wednesday, April 19, 10pm: ANA @ CGY, USA

*Friday, April 21, TBD: CGY @ ANA, TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: ANA @ CGY, TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: CGY @ ANA, TBD

San Jose Sharks lead Edmonton Oilers, 1-0

Game 1: San Jose 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

Friday, April 14, 10:30pm: SJS @ EDM, NBCSN

Sunday, April 16, 10pm: EDM @ SJS, NBCSN

Tuesday, April 18, 10pm: EDM @ SJS, NBCSN

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: SJS @ EDM, TBD

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: EDM @ SJS, TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: SJS @ EDM, TBD

