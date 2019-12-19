£5 notes left so tattered that the Big Ben rubs away

Not so ‘indestructible‘ after all! Security holograms on new £5 notes are already rubbing away – prompting police to wrongly issue a warning they are FAKE

Some of the new ‘indestructible‘ £5 notes have been left so battered that the security features have rubbed away just six months after they were launched, prompting police to think they were fake.

Officers issued an alert to the public after notes circulating in Wadebridge, Cornwall, were found without two of the main currency security features – a security hologram and an image of Big Ben.

The notes looked so different that police urged the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency and flagged their concerns to the Bank of England.

But today, the Bank of England insisted the notes – which were only released in September and feature Winston Churchill – were real currency that had accidentally been damaged due to ‘extreme use‘.

Scroll down for videos

Although bank chiefs had promised the new notes would be ‘much more durable‘, a spokesman said today that they are ‘not indestructible‘.

She added that the money can be damaged through ‘prolonged washing at high temperatures‘.

The notes that sparked concern did not feature a gold Big Ben on the front, while the normally-clear hologram had turned green.

When the polymer £5 note was launched, those behind the design said it boasted new security features making it harder to counterfeit.

The security features include two clear holograms on the front – one at the top and one at the bottom – as well as a gold picture of Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben.

There is also a portrait of the Queen in the window and special microlettering which experts say would be almost impossible to forge.

The Bank of England – which is due to release a similar £10 note this summer featuring Jane Austen – also said it was more hardy than the old notes and would last twice as long is circulation.

THE SECURITY FEATURES ON A NEW FIVER

The new notes – printed by Basingstoke-based company De La Rue, which has worked with the Bank of England since 1974 – are printed on polymer rather than paper, a thin flexible plastic film which the Bank says is cleaner, stronger and more secure.

De La Rue describe themselves on their website as producing ‘high quality paper for integration into premium security documents such as banknotes.‘

The company also claims that their paper is ‘long lasting and robust.‘

Several people then took to experimenting to see what would destroy the note, including ripping, washing and ironing them to prove the Bank wrong.

Last week, chemistry professor Martyn Poliakoff said the note could be damaged by pouring liquid nitrogen over it and hitting it with a lump hammer – but few people had the same success.

Anyone with a damaged note can apply to the Bank of England to exchange it.

Claimants must fill in a form and send it, along with the bank note, in the post.

It is then assessed by the Bank and claims are paid directly into the applicants bank account, if successful.

Police said people can identify a fake £5 note because it does not have a gold Big Ben clock tower on the front, unlike the real one.

The genuine £5 notes also have clear holograms on the front of the note, on the top and bottom. On fake notes, these will be coloured and not holographic.

One science presenter also discovered that, if you shine a laser pointer through the right spot on the Queen‘s neck on the £5 note and then project it onto the opposite wall, you will see a triangular star field.

Since they were released in September, Britain‘s new plastic £5 notes have become a valuable collectors‘ item with notes bearing AA01 serial numbers from the first printing run becoming prized collectors‘ items.

Each unique number can be found twice on the reverse side of the note, on the left hand side and the bottom right.

A total of 440million £5 notes have been printed, meaning there is roughly a one in 440 chance of a note having a valuable AA01 serial number.

The old fiver, featuring prison reformer Elizabeth Fry, will continue to be valid until May 5.

OUTRAGE OVER ‘NON-VEGAN‘ BANK NOTES

Vegans and vegetarians pledged to boycott the £5 note when it was released after it emerged it contained tallow, a type of animal fat.

The Bank has since said that it may use palm oil as an alternative – although environmentalists were not happy about that either.

Controversial palm oil, often found in peanut butter, has been linked to deforestation on a large scale as trees are cleared to make way for plantations.

The Bank of England said it was the ‘only practical alternative‘.

The Bank of England said more than 50% of ‘Fry fivers‘ have already been returned to be destroyed, leaving around 160 million in circulation.

Some banks and building societies may still accept paper £5 notes after May 5, but this is at their own discretion.

The Bank of England will continue to exchange the old £5 notes for all time, as it would for any other Bank note which no longer has legal tender status.

PCSO Pete Sobye, of Wadebridge police, said: ‘If you find yourself in possession of a fake £5 note, your bank. Or if you have been given a number of these as payment, police on 101.‘

A Bank of England spokesman said: ‘The Bank of England is aware that a small number of polymer £5 notes have been damaged due to extreme use, for example prolonged washing at high temperatures.

‘In some cases this has resulted in the foil Elizabeth Tower being removed. These notes are damaged genuine banknotes not counterfeits, and a lot of other security features remain intact such as the Queen‘s portrait in the window and the microlettering.

‘Polymer notes are stronger than paper notes and last longer in usual day-to-day use but they are not indestructible. ‘

When ed by MailOnline, De La Rue declined to explain why the notes were fading or whether anything would be done in the future to improve their durability.

Innovia, which provides polymer banknote substrate, has also been ed for comment.

THE FOUR £5 JANE AUSTEN NOTES WORTH £50,000 EACH

When the new £5 note was released, four limited edition notes featuring a portrait of Jane Austen were also put into circulation – worth £50,000 each.

The special notes were created by artist Graham Short, who etched the currency with a 5mm portrait of the author, next to the images of Sir Winston Churchill and Big Ben.

The Birmingham-based micro-engraver then released the notes into circulation last year by spending one in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The first special fiver was found in December last year by a customer taking change from a sausage and egg sandwich at a café in Blackwood, south Wales.

The second was discovered that same month in a Christmas card in the Scottish Borders.

The third of four engraved £5 notes worth £50,000 was found in Charlie‘s Bar in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, in February.

The artist, 70 (pictured), then spent one of each of the notes in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales

The fourth has yet to be found – and some have speculated that there could be a fifth.

When he released the notes, the 70-year-old artist said: ‘I‘m always looking to do something different and as soon as I saw the new £5 note I thought ‘wouldn‘t it be good if I could engrave something on it?‘

‘I didn‘t know what but then I found out it was going to be the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen‘s death and her image is also going on the new £10 note, so it ties in nicely with that.‘

The outline of the golden engraving is visible to the naked eye – but a microscope is needed to see it properly.

Each image of the Pride and Prejudice author is surrounded by a unique quote from some of her most celebrated novels: Emma, Mansfield Park and Pride and Prejudice.

Mr Short is most famous for engraving the words of the Lord‘s Prayer on to the head of a pin.