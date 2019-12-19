Asante Samuel Jr. picks FSU over Miami

FSU landed a commitment from Asante Samuel Jr., Thursday, just five days after the Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback made an unofficial visit to Tallahassee for the Garnet and Gold Spring Game.

Samuel, the son of former UCF all-American and NFL All-Pro Asante Samuel, picked FSU over Miami and the 5-foot-9, 166-pounder has more than 40 FBS scholarship offers.

Samuel has made a name for himself as a ball hawk and has seven interceptions over the past two seasons. He is ranked as the No. 14 cornerback in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is the ninth commitment to the 2018 recruiting class for FSU and the second cornerback, joining Isaiah Bolden of Wesley Chapel Zephyrhills.

