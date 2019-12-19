Ashley Greene heads to salon in t-shirt and yoga pants

Ashley Greene smiles as she heads to pamper session in Beverly Hills in pink t-shirt and black yoga pants

Ashley Greene treated herself to a little pampering on Wednesday.

The former Twilight star headed to a nail salon in Beverly Hills wearing a bright pink t-shirt and black yoga pants.

She wore her hair up in a bun and sported a large smile and a pair of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses.

The 30-year-old carried a black purse as she stepped out jauntily in a pair of athletic shoes.

Once at the salon, Ashley reclined in a chair as she was tended to by two beauticians.

One massaged her scalp as another tended to her nails.

Back in December, Ashley got engaged to Australian Paul Khoury.

Before Khoury – Ashley romanced Ryan Phillippe, Josh Henderson, Chace Crawford, Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Grenier, Seth MacFarlane, and Joe Jonas.