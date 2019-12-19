Australia’s highest and lowest earning postcodes

Meet the haves and have-nots: Those living in Australia‘s top-earning postcode take home $189,000 a year… as those at the bottom work for just $20,000

The highest and lowest earning postcodes across Australia have been identified, revealing a widening gap between the rich and the poor.

Toorak in Melbourne‘s leafy east took the top spot in Victoria, with an average taxable income of $173,808 – seven times as much as the lowest performing suburb in the state, which was Nullawil at $23,478, according to figures from the Australian Taxation Office.

In Sydney, the northern suburbs have slipped from the top of the rankings and been replaced by postcodes in the city‘s east, including Double Bay and Paddington, which have average incomes of $138,959 and $118,200 respectively.

Burren Junction, Nowley and Drildool in rural New South Wales were at the bottom of the rankings, earning an annual average of just $20,666 – almost nine times less than the highest earning suburb in the country, Point Piper.

Point Piper residents earned an average of $189,293.

Woollahra in Sydney‘s east claimed seventh position in the postcodes of the highest NSW earners at $141,298.

In the 2004 period, Woollahra had an average income of $77,000, then jumped to $127,000 in 2014.

HIGHEST EARNING SUBURBS IN NSW

1. Point Piper: $189,293

2. Vaucluse: $185,684

3. Bellevue Hill: $163,820

4. Mosman: $155,143

5. Hunters Hill: $152,102

6. Northbridge: $151,574

7. Woollahra: $141,298

8. Double Bay: $138,959

9. Paddington: $118,200

10. Balmain: $116,882

Previously, Palm Beach, Killara and Kirribilli earned spots in the top ten, but were missing in the most recent statistics.

They were replaced by Double Bay, Woollahra and Paddington.

Vaucluse in Sydney‘s east has seen income growth of a whopping 57 per cent after recording $85,905 in 2004 and $185,684 just 11 years later.

In Melbourne‘s wealthiest suburb, Toorak, the average income has grown from $95,416 and $173,808 in 11 years.

But in the poorest suburb in the city, Springvale, has only risen from $27,047 to $36,421 in just over a decade, according to

Meadow Heights, Broadmeadows, Doveton, Campbellfield, Frankston North and Rosebud West were also near the bottom of the list for Melbourne.

State-wide, rural suburbs including Nullawil, Kalpienung and Dumosa were among the lowest earning postcodes, with average incomes of just $23,478.

In Western Australia, Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove in Perth‘s western suburbs topped the highest earners list, both with residents raking in an average of $144,273.

Redmond West, Menzies, Narrikup and Wannamal were among the worst performers with average taxable incomes of around $40,000.

LOWEST EARNERS

Burren Junction, NSW: $20,666

Nullawil, VIC: $23,478

Teelba, QLD: $16,862

Wynarka, SA: $25,139

Redmond, WA: $39,767

Koonya, TAS: $29,927

Gungahlin, ACT: $58,678

HIGHEST EARNERS

Point Piper, NSW: $189,293

Toorak, VIC: $173,808

Eagle Farm, QLD: $105,319

Olympic Dam, SA: $91,421

Cottesloe, WA: $144,273

Dynnyrne, TAS: $67,715

Forrest, ACT: $112,012

Eagle Farm, Ascot and Hamilton topped the Queensland list of highest earning postcodes with $105,319 and Teelba, west of Brisbane, sat at the bottom at $16,862.

In South Australia, the mining town Olympic Dam was listed as having the highest taxable income at $91,421.

The small town of Wynarka, 120 kilometres southeast of Adelaide, was found to have the lowest, at $25,139.

Tasmania‘s lowest earning suburb was Koonya at $29,927 – less than half of the average income of the highest earning suburb, Dynnyrne.

The data also revealed the highest earning occupations for each state.

Across Australia, surgeons were found to earn the most with an average taxable income of $377,044.

The are closely followed by anaesthetists at $341,041, financial dealers at $235,444 and psychiatrists at $204,236.

