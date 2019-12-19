Bannon‘s friends think Kushner is targeting him on MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner grins on his way to the White House – as ‘marked man‘ Bannon‘s friends claim president‘s son-in-law is using Morning Joe to target strategist

Jared Kushner left his Washington, DC, home on Thursday morning with an extra pep in his step and broad grin on his face – perhaps because his White House adversary Steve Bannon is on the ropes.

President brought his agenda into alignment with Kushner‘s world view on Wednesday as he took another step back from the America First policies he campaigned on that are associated Bannon.

Friends of the president‘s chief strategist are worried now that Bannon is being shoved toward the exits, the Associated Press reported.

They believe Kushner is doing the shoving, and he‘s turning to ‘Morning Joe‘ for assistance.

Kushner is dishing to Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, they‘ve determined. The president is known to watch the MSNBC program, and Kushner is using it as a vehicle to take down Bannon, they told the , which dubbed Bannon a ‘marked man.‘

Bannon‘s right-wing friends are rushing to his defense through channels of their own as pressure mounts on the president to clean house in order to save face.

His first 100 days in office have been marked by tumult more than success, and his bickering, senior advisers are partly to blame.

In-fighting between Bannon and Kushner became bad enough last week that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus sat the two men down and ordered them to work it out.

The White House attempted to downplay the account but admitted it had happened.

Brushing off the internal chaos, officials repeatedly said the only shake-up on the horizon was the one they‘re spearheading in Washington. Trump aides have proclaimed at every turn that the president appreciates the opinions of his team.

‘But that our battles and our policy differences need to be behind closed doors,‘ press secretary Sean Spicer warned Monday, hinting that the reports he described as ‘overblown‘ were based in truth. ‘We need to focus and ultimately all come out committed to advancing the president’s agenda.‘

In a sign that things are not nearly as rosy as White House officials have been making them seem, the president told the he told Bannon and Kushner ‘to straighten it out or I will.‘

Trump made it clear in that interview and another one, with the Wall Street Journal, whose side he‘d come down on if he has to step in.

He described Bannon as ‘a guy who works for me‘ to the Journal. He‘s a ‘good guy,‘ Trump told the NY Post – but he‘s not irreplaceable.

‘I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,‘ Trump said. ‘I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.‘

Bannon came onto the campaign in August at the same time as Kellyanne Conway. That was several weeks after the Republican National Convention at the start of the general election.

The hardliner and the GOP strategist replaced Paul Manafort, who was under scrutiny by that time for an alleged illegal cash payment he accepted from the former Ukrainian government.

A nationalist, Bannon‘s politics are almost entirely at odds with Kushner‘s. He was behind Trump‘s failed travel ban, his immigration crackdown and the Republican push to repeal Obamacare.

Kushner, a globalist, has had the president‘s ear on matters of foreign policy. He‘s become his point-man in the Middle East and won Trump‘s approval last week for strikes on Syria.

Further evidence that Bannon‘s ‘America First‘ crowd was waning in influence emerged Wednesday when Trump reversed his position on NATO.

‘I said it was obsolete; it‘s no longer obsolete,‘ Trump said at a news conference.

He backed off another Bannon-backed campaign claim, too, in his interview with the Wall Street Journal. He no longer believes China is a currency manipulator, he said.

‘They‘re not currency manipulators,‘ he said, days after hitting it off with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he now considers a friend.

Trump switched his position in the same interview on the Export-Import bank – he no longer wants to get rid of it – and the Federal Reserve.

The Republican president also floated the idea of reappointing Janet Yellen, despite his claim at the first general election debate that she was keeping interest rates low for political reasons.

Now, more than before, Bannon‘s allies are worried the president is considering senior staff changes.

Trump would be wise, they say, to keep Bannon around.

‘It would be a terrible signal if Trump were to either force Bannon out or let him go because he is the face of the national populism that inspired a lot of voters to vote for Trump,‘ Ned Ryun, a Bannon friend and the founder of the conservative political group American Majority, told the Associated Press.

Conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham similarly said to the Washington Post that Bannon is a symbol inside the West Wing of the platform that got Trump elected.

‘I think the president has really keen political instincts,‘ she said, ‘and I have to believe he knows his chances of a successful first term are better with Steve on the inside than on the outside.‘