Baseball Hall of Fame sorely lacking artifacts from Cubs‘ World Series run

USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the story lines to watch as baseball's regular season begins. USA TODAY Sports

Cubs players, from left to right, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Mike Montgomery celebrate Chicago‘s World Series victory over the Indians.(Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs waited 108 years between World Series championships, but the Baseball Hall of Fame’s wait is going to be a bit longer.

The Hall of Fame announced that there will be a Cubs World Series exhibit that will open in its Hall of Fame gallery before Memorial Day, giving a retrospective look into their franchise history.

Yet, while the Hall of Fame has items from each of the Cubs’ 13 playoff teams, they have nothing from the Cubs’ historic run last year, except for the first-pitch baseball in Game 7 and the second-base bag.

“I think it would be cool to have something there,’’ said Cubs ace Jon Lester, whose spikes from his 2008 no-hitter are on display at Cooperstown. “You kind of have to, especially after 108 years where a lot of heartache, anguish and weird things happened.

“It’s one of the most historical teams in baseball.’’

The Hall of Fame certainly shares those sentiments, but in a statement said: “A request made to the Cubs for a loan of several player-artifacts at the conclusion of the World Series has as of yet gone unfulfilled. Should the request be granted, World Series artifacts representing players will be included in the exhibit for Cubs fans everywhere to enjoy and appreciate.’’

The Cubs say the delay is out of their hands, but certainly plan to honor the request, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts told USA TODAY Sports.

“That stuff has been parceled out,’’ Ricketts said. “We don’t keep it. The memorabilia goes to the league (office), and then everybody puts in their requests. Everyone wants a piece. Then the league is kind of the final referee of what goes where.

“We’ll get everything sorted out. They will end up with stuff, it’s just a matter of when, because it’s a clunky process.’’

The Hall of Fame could still reach out to the players, but now that everything has been packed, put away, and donated since the World Series, it may be tough to find items that haven’t been authenticated.

The Hall of Fame collected artifacts from the Cleveland Indians during their playoff run, including shortstop Francisco Lindor’s spikes and closer Andrew Miller’s cap from the American League Championship Series.

“I know some guys are sentimental to things,’’ Lester says, “but I don’t care if it’s a ball, or a picture of the marquee that says, ‘Cubs win,’ the Hall of Fame should have something.

“It’s only right.’’

