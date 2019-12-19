Baynes can leave, but says he has ‘unfinished business’ with Pistons

CLOSESkip in x

The Detroit Pistons played their last game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Here are the sights and sounds from Monday, April 10, 2017. Kirthmon F. Dozier/DFP

Pistons center Aron Baynes shoots while defended by Raptors center Jakob Poeltl during the first half April 5, 2017 at the Palace.(Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

ORLANDO – Aron Baynes doesn’t sound like someone with one foot out the door.

The Detroit Pistons backup center can decline the team’s $6.5-million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

With the taste of the Pistons failing to reach the playoffs still fresh, Baynes told the Free Press there was work to do here.

“Being here, it kind of feels like we have some unfinished business from this, and hopefully we use it as motivation for next year,” Baynes said before Wednesday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic in the regular-season finale.

But financial realities might force the defensive stalwart to seek greener pastures.

With the lucrative deals signed by backup bigs such as Ian Mahinmi, Timofey Mozgov and Bismack Biyombo, it figures Baynes can do better than $6.5 million.

If he opts out, the Pistons are hampered in trying to retain Baynes. They would be limited in what they can offer since they retain only Baynes’ early Bird rights.

Baynes said he will take his time with his decision. He plans to return to Australia soon to welcome a new niece or nephew when his sister gives birth.

This will be the first time in Baynes’ career that he won’t experience the playoffs. He spent his first three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Note: The Orlando Sentinel reported the Magic might be interested in Pistons associate general manager Pat Garrity after GM Ron Hennigan was fired Thursday. Garrity is a former Magic player.

