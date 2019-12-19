Bear Grylls reveals how to get a summer body in SEVEN days

How to get a summer body in just SEVEN days: Bear Grylls reveals how to tone your entire physique in record time
If you‘re heading off on holiday anytime soon but you left your pre-summer workout regime a little too late, Bear Grylls says there‘s still time to get your dream body.
Super-fit adventurer Bear has shared his simple guide to getting a toned body in just seven days.
Not for the faint-hearted, Bear, who has just launched Bear Grylls Fitness, says his HIIT training will help tone all your muscles in one.
DAY ONE AND FOUR: LEGS, LEGS AND MORE LEGS
Complete the following exercises back to back as a circuit. Rest for one minute in between and repeat 3-5 times.
Work at 70 per cent effort for 45 seconds on each exercise and rest for 15 seconds.
DAY TWO AND FIVE: UPPER BODY AND CORE
Complete the following exercises back to back as a circuit. Rest for one minute in between and repeat 3-5 times.
Work at 70 per cent effort for 45 seconds on each exercise and rest for 15 seconds.
DAY THREE AND SIX: WHOLE BODY
Complete the following exercises back to back as a circuit. Rest for one minute in between and repeat 3-5 times.
Work at 70 per cent effort for 45 seconds on each exercise and rest for 15 seconds.
DAY SEVEN: STRETCH, FLEX AND STRETCH SOME MORE
THE BENEFITS
• Full functional workout hitting all major muscle groups and targeting your core on each move
• It burns fat not lean muscle
• Your heart gets stronger
• It will improve your endurance capability by increasing your VO2 max (maximum amount of oxygen that can be used for energy in an endurance activity)
• Short, effective workouts to gain maximum results in minimum time