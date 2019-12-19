Bear is chained up and attacked by hunting dogs in Russia

Helpless brown bear chained to an overhead cable is attacked by snarling pack of hunting dogs in cruel Russian contest

These shocking pictures reveal how hunting dogs are trained to attack a tethered brown bear in Russia.

An annual contest in the northeastern Sakha Republic sees judges giving the native laika dogs marks for their ability to contain the beast.

The bear is tied to a chain fixed to an overhead cable and has only limited movement – with no way of escape if it is bitten by dogs.

But organisers deny cruelty – even insisting the female bear called Masha used in the competition finals was rescued from a zoo and is now ‘very lucky‘ to live in good conditions and only ‘work‘ one day a year for the dog contest.

In a qualifying round with another bear, the beast was said by one witness to be exhausted.

Organisers say there is new interest from the Russian army in skilled dogs, as the military expands operations in the Arctic, and comes face to face with polar bears.

These contests are held all around Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, the largest constituent area of the Russian Federation, almost the size of India.

‘Some 80 laika breeders compete for the top prize, a snowmobile,‘ reported The .

Nikolay Chepurnikh, a laika expert, said: ‘The competitions are really simple. A dog is let off a leash to follow a bear‘s trace.

‘If the bear tries to escape, the dog should stop it. This is how we assess a dog‘s hunting potential.‘

Pictures of the contest have led to complaints of cruelty to the tethered bear.

‘This is like some spectacle from Roman times,‘ said one.

‘It‘s bear baiting and should be banned,‘ said another.

Other comments were: ‘Why torture the animal like this?‘ and ‘So sorry for the bear‘.

A white hunting dog attempts to get close to the brown bear, which is restricted in its movements by a chain

Biting back: The bear braces for another attack from the dogs in another photo from the contest

Photographer Maria Yegorova – who saw a qualifying contest – said the bear appeared exhausted, but she denied the traditional ‘dog training‘ was cruel.

‘The bear was sleepy or seemed like this, because at every opportunity it laid down to rest,‘ she said.

Expert Valentin Zaitsev, chairman of the jury at the finals in Yakutsk, said: ‘I don‘t remember a single case when a dog bit a bear so that it bled.

‘There are dogs that can actually harm a bear. But I think animal rights defenders simply don‘t have enough information. Here, a bear isn‘t tortured, its claws and teeth are not harmed.‘

While some have accused the contest of being cruel, many in Russia believe it to be a good way of training hunting dogs

New life: Masha the bear was reportedly one-year-old when she was rescued from a zoo

The bear squares up for another battle with the two hounds as they make a renewed attack

Founder of Bayanay hunting club Alexander Kononov said: ‘Masha was one year old when we took her from a zoo.

‘They had too many bears, and eagerly agreed to pass her into our hands.

‘Since that day she has lived a very comfortable life. We built her a den. She is very lucky, as usually single brown bear cubs don‘t survive alone.

‘Today is her one and only working day in the year. She is now eight years old and is very used to dogs.‘

Watching brief: A bear handler inspects the training session while the bear attempts to protect itself

According to her handlers, the bear is now eight years old and is ‘very used to dogs‘

The dogs surround the bear as the beast‘s handler watches on holding a rope in the background