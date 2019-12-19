Bennett‘s hilarious quote about Brady and Rodgers

After winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots, tight end Martellus Bennett will be playing for the Packers next season. Being the extremely quotable player that he is, Bennett had a hilarious way to explain what it‘s like to be able to go from playing with Tom Brady to playing with Aaron Rodgers.

Per :

So Brady is like Jennifer Lopez and Rodgers is like Halle Berry. I think that‘s a compliment to both quarterbacks, right?

AP, Getty Images

This was the Facetime setup in which he said that. It looks like it was a lot of fun for the group of students.

Packers fans can look forward to more quotes like that and maybe too.

