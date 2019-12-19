Photo: ANSA/

Nearly a year after the sale of storied soccer club AC Milan was first announced, and eight months after the purchase agreement was signed, a holding company controlled by former Italian Prime Minister and gross, criminal, proto-Trump Silvio Berlusconi finalized a deal with Chinese investors, represented by David Han Li (shown above). The move marks the end of Berlusconi’s 31-year reign as owner of the iconic club and increases China’s ever-expanding presence in global soccer.

Advertisement

Since Berlusconi acquired the club in 1986, AC Milan have won eight Serie A titles and five European Cup/Champions League titles in 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, and 2007. Their success in the early 90s under legendary coach earned them the nickname “Gli Invincibili,” the Invincibles. In recent years, however, the club has failed to live up to its former glory: In the past three seasons, they’ve finished in seventh, 10th, and eighth in league play. This season, Milan currently sit in sixth, just two points ahead of their cross-town rivals, Inter.

“I will always be AC Milan’s number one fan and I wish the club’s new owners all the best for the future,” the 80-year-old Berlusconi in the aftermath of the sale, per the Guardian. “It is with a mix of sadness and emotion that I leave the club. I will never forget the emotions I felt…. If Milan are to be competitive, resources are needed. One family can’t do it all by itself.”

Advertisement

Berlusconi’s company, Fininvest, sold its the entire 99.93 percent share of the club to Chinese-led group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux for €740 million, or about $788 million. A joint from the two parties said:

In short, the rich new owners took on all of the club’s considerable debt, compensated the old owners for months of operating costs, and have promised to funnel “significant” money into the club.

The deal, which had been delayed due to cash flow problems, was reportedly rescued by U.S. firm Elliott last month. In late March, Reuters :

Sponsored

(I left a message with Elliott and will update if I hear back.)

Advertisement

The AC Milan sale comes less than a year after Chinese company Suning Holdings Group bought a majority share of Inter. When that sale went through in June 2016, Suning chairman Zhang Jindong said, “Acquiring Inter Milan is part of Suning’s strategy in becoming a leader in the sports industry in the coming five years. We will make Inter more internationalised,” per .

According to a UEFA released earlier this year on financial developments in European clubs in the 2015 fiscal year, China has been leading the world in spending on foreign clubs.

The U.S. is a close second in the category of foreign owners and significant investors:

In the nation’s , Chinese companies and investors aren’t just shelling out to acquire foreign clubs—they’re also paying to bring stars to the domestic Chinese Super League and have on rights to broadcast foreign leagues like the Premier League. The purchase of a club with as much history and success as AC Milan, though, is China’s biggest move yet.

Advertisement

The sale marks the end of a fruitful if recently frustrating era for AC Milan; for China, it could herald the beginning of another.