A motorcyclist who died after his bike collided with a bus on a Highland road has been named by police.

Ewan Smith, 48, from Renfrew, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A82 at Laggan, between Invergarry and Spean Bridge, on Wednesday lunchtime.

Neither the bus driver or bus passengers suffered any significant injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours for investigation work before it reopened.