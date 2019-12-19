Bill Cosby loses final attempt to question accuser before trial

Bill Cosby will not be able to question accuser Andrea Constand until his trial this summer. Instead, her past statements will be read into the court record.(Photo: Clem Murray, AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby has lost his bid to question his accuser in court before his sexual-assault case goes to trial near Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old comedian‘s lawyers lost their appeal on the issue of whether accuser Andrea Constand should have been forced to testify at a preliminary hearing last year.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up Cosby‘s appeal.

Pennsylvania case law allows prosecutors to use an accuser‘s statements to police in court to spare victims the ordeal of having to testify repeatedly.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

is set to get underway next month.

