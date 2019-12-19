Boat carrying family of 5 dangles at top of reservoir dam

Inches from a deadly drop: Heart-stopping moment a boat carrying family of five dangles at top of 20ft reservoir dam

A family of five enjoying a day out on the water in Virginia on Monday came dangerously close to a catastrophe when their small fishing boat ended up dangling on the edge of a reservoir dam.

At around 5.30pm that evening, first responders in Loudon County received a distress call from a man saying that he and his family were stranded in a boat at the top of Goose Creek Reservoir Dam.

The motor on their fishing vessel had failed, leaving the family to drift to the very edge of the 20-foot dam.

Stranded on the edge: A family of five on Monday ended up dangling from the edge of the Goose Creek Reservoir Dam in Virginia after the motor on their fishing vessel failed

Rushing to the rescue: Responding rescuers found the vessel carrying two adults and three children teetering on the very edge of the 20-foot dam

Photographs taken at the scene to document the incident show a portion of the boat, occupied by two adults and three small children, suspended precariously over the watery abyss.

Fire units from three nearby towns were dispatched along with rescue boats to the scene, located upstream from the Luck Stone Quarry off of Belmont Ridge Road.

Responding rescuers found the vessel teetering on the very edge of the dam, with its terrified occupants all seated in the bow to keep the boat from plunging over the dam.

With the exception of one adult, all were wearing life vests.

Initial attempts to reach the stranded family using an aerial ladder failed because the boat was too far from shore in a swift-moving current.

First responders were eventually able to use a throw rope to deliver an additional lifejacket to the vessel.

Disaster averted: A water rescue crew weas able to connect a tow rope to the family’s disabled fishing boat and pull the occupants to safety

Survivors: Once on dry land, each boat occupant was evaluated by EMTs and found to be unharmed

In the meantime, other crews were sent downstream with rescue equipment in case the boat fell over the dam.

When a water rescue crew arrived on the scene at the top of the dam, they were able to connect a tow rope to the family’s fishing boat and pulled the occupants to safety.

Once on dry land, each person was evaluated by EMTs and found to be unharmed. They have not been identified.

Chief Keith Brower praised the work of the rescue crews for saving five lives.

Officials said the incident highlights the importance of Coast Guard-approved life-jackets. They are reminding boaters to wear the flotation devices at all times during boating operations.