Bob Quinn: Lions still working toward deal with Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions unveiled four new uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Ford Field. Video by Dave Birkett, DFP.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn talks to fans before the new uniforms were unveiled at Ford Field on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.(Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

Naturally, the question of where things stand with Matthew Stafford’s contract extension came up at the Lions’ season-ticket holder summit Thursday. And naturally, general manager Bob Quinn didn’t shed much light on the process.

“It’s not done yet,” Quinn said in front of 3,765 season-ticket holders at Ford Field. “We’re in the very early stages of talking to Matthew and his representatives. Matthew’s a quarterback that I want here and he’s a quarterback that Coach (Jim) Caldwell wants here, so we’re in the early stages. It takes two sides to do a deal and we’re working towards that.”

The Lions opened preliminary talks on a new deal with Stafford last month around the NFL combine, but no contract is expected until this summer.

Stafford is entering the final year of an extension he signed in 2013 and is expected to command a new deal that at around $25 million a season.

The two sides have had amicable talks so far, and there aren’t expected to be any hiccups in getting a new deal done.

Stafford, 29 and entering his ninth NFL season, is coming off one of the best years of his career. He threw for 4,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and led the Lions to eight come-from-behind victories before injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand late in the year.

The Lions made the playoffs as a wild card, but closed the season with four straight losses, including a playoff defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quinn said there’s no doubt about Stafford’s future in Detroit.

“It’s interesting when we’re sitting down in draft meetings the last couple weeks and we go through every position no matter if we need one or not,” Quinn said. “And you look across the country and there’s really a lack of quarterbacks when you look at across the NFL and college football. So I think we’re fortunate situation to have Matthew as a member of our team and we’re hoping to make that a long-term thing.”

