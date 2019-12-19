Bottas: 2017 not all about Hamilton and Vettel

Valtter Bottas believes it is too early for people to write off his 2017 title chances and assume the title fight will be between his teammate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton and Vettel are level on points after two races, leading to much speculation the two most successful drivers of the modern era are finally set for a championship rivalry. Bottas, who was confirmed as Nico Rosberg‘s replacement in early 2017, took a podium at his opening race but then endured a tough drive to sixth in China after a spin he later called a “silly mistake”.

Like fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari, Bottas has been out-qualified and out-raced by his teammate on both occasions this season but, despite sitting 20 points behind, is sure he can be a feature in the 2017 title fight.

“I think it‘s way too early to say if there are only two drivers in the championship battle,” Bottas said. “We‘ve only done two races in this long season, so I wouldn‘t say it‘s going to be all about Lewis and Sebastian. It‘s a long season, things can change and, for sure, within the team they can definitively see, through everything, how my performance and pace really are- in the end, of course, results are all that mater and I‘m very keen to get the proper results as soon as possible, because every point I lose now will affect by the end of the year.

Sutton Images

“But I don‘t feel I‘m in a rush with anything; I feel that if I keep doing what I‘m doing, progress every single day with the team, I‘m sure we‘ll be at a very, very good level soon, so I don‘t feel any panic or rush to prove anything. The team knows exactly where I am with my performance and that‘s what counts.”

Bottas apologised to Mercedes after his early spin in China and now thinks it cost him the chance of rounding off a one-two for his new team.

Asked if he could have beaten Vettel to second without the spin, he said: “I think so. The car was strong on Sunday, I think Lewis had a very strong race all the way through, there was no tough battle for the win, so as a team we should have been able to finish one-two.

“I think so, but things happened at the beginning of the race and after that it was a different race, it was about trying to minimise the points loss. I know that mistakes happen, it‘s normal in sports that people make mistakes and they can happen in situations where you can get away with it; sometimes they happen in critical moments, so that‘s life and it‘s OK.”