Breaking down Detroit Pistons‘ 2017 NBA draft lottery odds

Pistons general manager Jeff Bower awaits the team‘s draft position during the draft lottery May 19, 2015 in New York.(Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP)
By finishing with a 37-45 record after , the Detroit Pistons have the 12th-worst record in the NBA this season.
That gives them a 0.7% chance of landing the top pick and a 93.5% chance of getting the No. 12 pick when the league conducts the NBA draft lottery on May 16. The Pistons have a 2.5% chance of jumping into the top three.
The Brooklyn Nets finished with the league‘s worst record (20-62), but their pick will be swapped with Boston‘s (from the Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce trade), meaning the Celtics – the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs – have a 25% chance of winning the No. 1 pick.
Phoenix (24-58) has a 19.9% chance of winning the lottery, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (26-56) at 15.6%.
The Lakers owe their pick to Philadelphia if it falls outside the top three, meaning L.A. has 46.9% odds to keep their selection.
Fans can simulate the lottery and .
The NBA draft will be held June 22.
