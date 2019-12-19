Bride is ‘sweating for the wedding‘ but NOT to lose weight

Bride-to-be who spent years on strict diets hits out at people who pressure women to be ‘the thinnest versions of themselves‘ for their wedding, as she urges other brides to hit the gym to cope with STRESS – not to get thin

Brides-to-be often find themselves bombarded with diet plans and bootcamp programs designed to trim their silhouettes for the big day – but one body-positive bride is exercising for a whole other reason.

Kelsey Miller, a writer based in New York City, struggled with body image from her childhood to most of her adult life. The 33-year-old has penned a memoir recounting how, after years trapped in a restrict-and-binge cycle, she turned to intuitive eating and made peace with her body.

After becoming engaged, Miller did rev up her exercise routine, but it had nothing to do with losing weight. Instead, she relies on exercise to help her cope with the stress of wedding planning, and urged other brides-to-be to focus on their mental well-being in a essay.

‘I think the majority of brides, understandably, want to look their best on their wedding days,‘ told the DailyMail.

‘Somewhere along the line, “your best” came to be defined as “the thinnest possible version of yourself.” That‘s a sad but obvious fact about our culture generally, but in the bridal industry, it‘s amplified (like everything else).

‘So, wedding weight loss has become a norm. I think that‘s proven by the fact that some people think it‘s a big deal that I‘m not actively trying to get skinny.‘

The writer, who became a fitness fan once she stopped exercising as part of punitive diets and prioritized her own enjoyment instead, said her workouts had become ‘even more important‘ than usual as she began making plans for her big day.

By releasing endorphins and helping to regulate cortisol, physical activity can give brides the perfect outlet to blow out some steam.

‘I would encourage every bride-to-be to hit the gym on a regular basis — not to get thin, but to stay sane,‘ Miller wrote in her essay.

She warned against trying to lose weight in a last-ditch effort to walk down the aisle a couple sizes smaller, insisting that wedding planning is already stressful enough without the added pressure of dieting.

‘Back in my dieting days, I was always looking for a weight-loss deadline. You know, like so many people, I would say, “I‘m going to lose 30 pounds before my birthday.” I would use other people‘s weddings as deadlines too,‘ she said.

‘So, I think, if I were “sweating for the wedding” back then, my workouts would have looked much more extreme — everything would have been more extreme. My gym routine, my food (which I would have restricted, of course), and my mood too. Working out like that doesn‘t relieve stress — it exacerbates it. I probably would have been a frazzled mess.‘

First-time brides, she said, are particularly vulnerable targets for diet plans and workout programs, because they are prone to look for advice while trying to get familiar with the planning process.

‘The diet industry requires that we be insecure or ashamed of our bodies. If we all felt great about ourselves, the diet industry couldn‘t survive!‘ Miller said.

‘Wedding planning is stressful, most of us have never done this before, so we‘re looking for guidance everywhere. Often it‘s easier to just go with the flow, and wedding weight loss is part of that. Look at all the diet and fitness packages marketed specifically to brides. It‘s essentially become another wedding tradition.‘

While shopping for her wedding dress, Miller discovered that weight loss had become the norm for so many brides that store clerks had come to expect it.

‘They would say things like, “Now, you‘re probably going to want to buy a smaller dress because you‘re planning to lose weight, but we strongly discourage that.” My response was, “Why on earth would I do that?!” she said.

‘I think they‘re used to brides setting extreme weight-loss goals for themselves, buying a dress two sizes smaller, then not being able to fit into it. Talk about adding needless stress. No, I would like a dress that fits, please.‘

As she faced an ever-growing to-do list of details to sort tout, Miller found that the gym helped her relieve some of the unnecessary stress that often comes with wedding planning.

‘I don‘t really care about having a “signature cocktail”, but the wedding industry acts as if my marriage will be null and void if I don‘t have one. It‘s easy to get caught up in that nonsense, and going to the gym is a great way of snapping myself out of it,‘ she said.

‘It gets me out of my head and into my body, it squeezes out some of that excess anxiety, and it just makes me feel better, physically and mentally. It‘s something I do to take care of myself, and giving that to myself helps me function better in the world (and in wedding planning).‘