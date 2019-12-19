Britain gets #Fridayfeeling day early for Easter weekend

Britain gets that #Fridayfeeling a day early as workers prepare for up to 18 days off from just nine days’ leave but forecasters issue a chilling warning that Easter will be colder than Christmas

Workers up and down the country are celebrating the Friday feeling a day off as the Easter bank holiday rolls around – but it could be colder than Christmas.

With tomorrow being Good Friday it brings an extra day off work for many Britons – and the weekend goes on until Monday night, with April 17 also a bank holiday.

But hastily bought barbecues and sunloungers might have to gather dust this Easter weekend as the season‘s surprise heatwave subsides to colder levels.

Rain, gale-force winds and lower temperatures will blight northern England and Scotland as the bank holiday unfolds, although sun could appear further south.

And many parts of Britain could see temperatures colder than Christmas Day last year, which was the second warmest on record when temperatures hit 15C (59F).

The Met Office said that in rural areas of Scotland and the North, spring could be mistaken for its predecessor – with frosty conditions on Saturday night.

For some savvy holiday planners, Thursday signals the last day in work for nearly three weeks, if they took advantage of a holiday hack that allowed 18 consecutive days off work for the price of just nine holiday days.

But it may not be a sunny holiday, as forecasters predict an end to the hot weather.

Showers could expected to dampen spirits in parts of the UK throughout the weekend, accompanied by winds which will potentially reach gale force.

Temperatures are to be a far cry from the summertime heights reached last week – and the 25.5C (78F) on Sunday that made it the hottest day of the year so far.

They will instead hover between 15C and 17C (59F and 67F) in southern England until Sunday and 11C and 12C (52F and 54F) in northern England and Scotland.

Bright skies will greet many as they open their curtains each morning, but clouds are expected to sweep across from the west as the bank holiday begins.

Forecaster Nicola Maxey said: ‘If you are in a patch of sunshine it is going to feel quite pleasant, but when it clouds over time, and with the cold breezes further north, it is going to feel chilly.

‘So, a contrast to last weekend, but April is a month when you see these extremes when it goes up and down.‘

The best of the sunshine is expected in the South and East of England, especially in the mornings.

Some rain is possible, mostly in the far North of England and occasionally in the North-West at times on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

But for most areas the fronts will simply lead to a build-up of cloud, blocking out the sun and keeping temperatures down.

Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples added: ‘Although it will not be warm and sunny like last weekend, it‘s not a bad Easter overall.

‘There is no heavy rain or strong winds forecast and a lot of fine and dry weather so people can go out and do things over the holiday weekend.

‘There will however be weather fronts attempting to cross the country bringing small amounts of rain and showers for the far North of England but cloud elsewhere.‘

As Easter is relatively late this year, it falls close to the Early May Bank Holiday, which is on May 1.

So those who booked time off from Tuesday April 18 to Friday April 28, using nine days from their annual leave allocation, won‘t be back until May 2, giving them 18 consecutive days off work.

The trick can‘t be done again until 2019 when Good Friday falls on April 19 and the early spring bank holiday on May 6.

This means you can again get 18 days off work in a row by booking just nine holiday days.

Thrilled Britons flocked to Twitter to celebrate the Friday feeling and fake Friday, with many looking forward to the prospect of anything from four to 18 days off.

But one asked whether we should be concerned, as Thursday‘s date is the 13th, and could make today, as a fake Friday, unlucky for some.

Commuters on London Midland were greeted by the Easter bunny and a free cake as they made their way to work this morning, a thank you from the company for travelling with them over the holiday period.