Bulgarian championship group B results and standings

April 13 (Gracenote) – Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship Group B matches on Thursday Thursday, April 13 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 1 Naftex Bourgas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Pirin Blagoevgrad 27 11 4 12 32 37 37 2 Beroe Stara Zagora 27 10 5 12 29 31 35 ————————- 3 Naftex Bourgas 28 7 6 15 29 40 27 4 Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 28 6 8 14 26 42 26 1-2: Europa League play-off 3-4: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 14 Beroe Stara Zagora v Pirin Blagoevgrad (1500)

