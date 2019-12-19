Burglar breaks into houses of worship to ‘get back at God‘

Good Lord! Homeless burglar breaks into four houses of worship in three weeks to ‘get back at God‘ and steals a communion tray, camera and cash from donation boxes

A homeless man burglarized four New York houses of worship in three weeks because he ‘hates God‘.

‘I‘m mad at God,‘ Joseph Woznik, 23, told investigators. ‘I don‘t like church no more. I don‘t want to deal with religion. I‘m sick and tired of hearing about religion.

‘I don‘t break into houses, only churches. I break in to get back at God.‘

The homeless drifter was arrested Tuesday on hate crime charges for the spree, according to the .

Woznik allegedly struck an Episcopal church, a Romanian Orthodox church, a Hindu temple and a Roman Catholic church.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, and police said Woznik, who was caught on two video cameras during the burglaries, confessed to the crimes.

Rev. Paul Lai of the St. James Episcopal Church in Flushing, Queens, told that his parish was struck on March 23, April 2 and again on Monday.

‘He needs help,‘ Lai said. ‘It‘s hard to say why he has such hatred against God.‘

Woznik made off with $1,800 the first time, a Canon digital camera the second time, and three checks swiped from the church‘s checkbook on his third heist.

Lai explained that the cash was meant for church ministries, including programs for senior citizens.

Woznik‘s first heist was at the Bangladesh Hindu Mandir Temple in Flushing, where an employee found three donation boxes forced open upon arriving at work March 21, officials said.

He also targeted the Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians Church on Monday, using a hammer to pry his way inside a donation box – and swiping $20 from beneath a statue of the Virgin Mary.

He was finally caught on Tuesday, a day after he stole a gold-plated communion tray at the St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Church in Elmhurst, police said.

Woznik was charged with burglary as a hate crime, grand larceny as a hate crime, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and other counts.

At his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court Wednesday night, Woznik was held on $200,000 bail, placed on suicide watch and remanded to face similar charges in Florida.

Woznik, who according to the NYPD lived in Crown Heights until about a year ago, is also wanted in a February 26 church burglary in Winter Garden, Florida.