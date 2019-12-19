Can anyone knock off the Warriors? Lillard, D‘Antoni, Rivers weigh in

CLOSESkip in x

A look at all eight matchups in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which begin this weekend.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.(Photo: Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports)

If NBA history is going to be thwarted, with all those months of assumptions that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors would meet for an unprecedented third consecutive time in the Finals proving premature, someone is going to have to spoil their fun.

Yet while the Cavs have been limping to the regular season finish line, dropping 16 of their last 27 games while defending as if there were team fines issued for producing stops and losing the top seed to Boston along the way, history tells us it’s foolish to think LeBron James won’t get there again. It’s six consecutive Finals trips and counting for the 32-year-old who – oh, by the way – is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his storied career.

Which brings us to the West.

As dominant as the Warriors have been – a league-best 67-15 mark and a plus-12.1 net rating that is even better than the one they had during the historic 73-win campaign in 2015-16 – they’re also a bit in flux. Small forward Kevin Durant, who sprained his left knee on Feb. 28, just returned to the lineup three games ago. Coach Steve Kerr is tasked with making it all work, helping his star-studded team find its rhythm again after the unexpected late-season absence of the player in Durant who was their first-half MVP. And make no mistake, there’s more than enough elite talent in the West that this notion of a Warriors upset before June rolls around is entirely possible.

Just ask Damian Lillard.

The two-time All-Star point guard and his Portland Trail Zlazers will get the – their reward for posting the NBA’s second-best winning percentage over the last 23 games and earning the eighth seed – and he firmly believes they can pull off the upset.

"They lace up their shoes and put their uniform on the same way we do," Lillard said this week.

Yet if it’s not Portland, then there’s a host of other top-tier teams that will try from there. As the playoffs tip off, then, what better way to prepare for this six-degrees-of-the-Warriors West action than to pick the brains of the men who might have that unenviable task of taking them out? Each of these playoff perspectives were gleaned this week during phone interviews with Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Lillard.

Rivers, whose team would face the Warriors in the second round if it beats Utah.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers watches game action against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Staples Center. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

“Oh, (the Warriors are) the team to beat. They‘re the team to beat. Obviously, Cleveland is the team to beat – they‘re the defending champions…But I can‘t remember anyone ever putting three years in a row together the way they have, Golden State (a record of 207-39 combined in the past three regular seasons). That speaks for itself. They‘re consistent. And in some ways, they‘re underrated, which sounds crazy, but I don‘t think they ever get their defensive due. I mean they‘ve been – with (assistant coach) Ron Adams, and (assistant coach) Mike (Brown) and (head coach) Steve (Kerr) – they‘ve been a great defensive team.

“I hoped that (Andrew) Bogut and Mo Speights and (Leandro) Barbosa (leaving would impact them), but it really hasn‘t. They figured it out. They have enough (to win it all), and they‘re going to be the team that somebody is going to have to beat if you‘re going to want to win the West. And if you‘re in the West, they‘re a team that somebody is going to have to beat if you‘re going to want to get to the Finals. And so, they‘re in everybody‘s way.”

D’Antoni, whose team would face the Warriors in the conference finals if it beats Oklahoma City in the first round and survives the second round as well.

“Well I think without a doubt right now, you‘ve got to put Golden State above everybody. What they‘ve done the last few years (is impressive). I think they blew the championship last year, and you add a piece like Kevin Durant and it seems like it‘s seamless and (they’re) playing (well). We were all hoping that it would blow up and the chemistry wouldn‘t be great, but that doesn‘t seem to be the case. You know, they put the bar way up there, and now we‘re going to have shots at trying to knock them off.

“Cleveland will find themselves. They‘ll right the ship, and now whether their defense is good enough we‘ll see. And then you have all the other guys that are going to be pecking at them. That‘s us, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City and everybody else in between. So it should be a great playoffs, and I forgot about the Clippers – the Clippers are playing great right now. You get three guys with the stature they have, and Chris Paul who is arguably one of the best point guards ever, controlling the game, so they‘ll always have a chance. The first round is going to be great. All the way through just some great matchups.”

Lillard, whose Blazers pushed the Warriors in a five-game, second-round series loss last season but are 4-19 against the Warriors since he entered the league in 2012.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) breaks through a double team defense by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Klay Thompson (11) at the Moda Center. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports)

“First of all, anything can happen. It‘s the NBA. It‘s about playing right at the right time, playing well at the right time, and we believe that we can beat anybody. We‘re not going into the playoffs saying, ‘Alright, we got here, we did a great job, we fought back and let‘s just go in here and put up a fight.‘ We‘re going in here and we want to win. Ain‘t no moral victories and all that. We‘re coming to win. They‘re a great team. Nobody expects us to beat them. We have nothing to lose, but that has nothing to do with us. We‘re competitive. We believe in ourselves. It‘s going to be a tall task, but it‘s not like it‘s impossible. We‘re going in there to win it. We‘re going to go in there and put our best foot forward.

“I mean they‘re a great team. To have that kind of talent on the team, and to play unselfish the way they do, and to make it work for everybody, they‘re a great team. They‘re a dangerous team. I think they‘ve been good defensively. They‘re a great team. They‘re almost winning 70 games a year, so you can‘t say anything about them, but the thing is when you get to the playoffs everybody is zero and zero.

“You know, you could have a bad stretch of games, and teams can have a great stretch of games. You just never know, but at the end of the day they lace up their shoes and put their uniform on the same way we do. When I was in high school (at Oakland High in the San Francisco Bay Area), I saw the (2006-07) Warriors go and beat a One seed (in the Dallas Mavericks), you know? That doesn‘t mean that it‘s going to happen for us, but it just lets you know that anything can happen.”

