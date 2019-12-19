Can YOU spot luxury Easter eggs from discount versions?

One of these Easter eggs costs just £2.99, while others will set you back as much as £65 – so can YOU spot the luxury treats from the cut price versions?

Gone are the days when a hollow milk chocolate egg was the only option for Easter. Now there are hundreds of luxury treats in all shapes, sizes and designs so you can spoil your loved ones in style.

But these gourmet eggs can leave a dent in your wallet, with some high end retailers selling eggs for up to £40.

Now discount supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl are hoping to cash in on the trend for luxury eggs by offering very similar versions of ones on sale at posh retailers including Fortnum and Mason from just £2.99.

We‘ve compared boutique-inspired eggs against their cut-price counterparts, so can you spot the difference?