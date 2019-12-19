Carly Simon ‘forced her then-husband to go to a brothel‘

‘Darling, you need to get laid‘: Carly Simon‘s then-husband claims she forced him to go to a Chinatown brothel even as he was coming to terms with his own homosexuality

Carly Simon was so concerned about the fate of her sexless marriage to her then-husband Jim Hart that she ordered him to drive to Manhattan and solicit a prostitute, according to Hart‘s explosive new book.

The anecdote is one of many salacious details about Simon‘s marriage to Hart included in, Hart‘s newly released memoir.

Hart writes that toward the end of their 20-year marriage, he and Simon were no longer sexually attracted to one another, according to an excerpt published by .

So in an apparent attempt to jumpstart their moribund relationship, the singer ordered him to visit a New York brothel, he says.

‘She would later realize that she was no longer physically attracted to me, and yet, like me, she so wanted to be,‘ writes Hart, who was a closet homosexual during his marriage to Simon.

‘She arrived at a quirky and definitive solution. “Darling, you need to get laid”.‘

Hart writes about visiting a ‘seedy massage parlor‘ in New York‘s Chinatown.

‘As I looked at the selection, I realized that nothing about this attracted me,‘ he recalls.

‘I was about to betray my marriage vows without an ounce of desire. This was completely off the mark; the last thing I wanted tonight was an Asian prostitute in a seedy massage parlor.‘

An exasperated Hart then called Simon and told her he couldn‘t go through with it, he said.

He writes that he visited a male strip club immediately afterward, where he ‘felt at home.‘

The book offers an astonishingly candid account of their long and sexually fraught marriage as viewed through the eyes of Hart, who talks about his life in denial before embracing his homosexuality.

Hart writes of his jealousy at his wife‘s previous passion-filled romance with James Taylor as well as her relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Simon‘s relationship with Taylor had been fueled with sex and passion, and Hart says: ‘I would never be enough to capture the part of her that Mick and James and so many others had already captured.‘

Simon was consoling a humiliated John Kennedy Jr one night, and Hart found himself shut out when his wife rushed behind a closed door to chat with Jagger.

When they were both home, he erupted into such a rage that Simon‘s son, Ben, nearly called the police.

When they met in 1987, Hart was a recovered alcoholic and struggling novelist who was working as an insurance broker.

He was in deep denial when he was introduced to Simon by a friend at an upstate New York train station.

Simon‘s attraction to Hart was instant, as he had an almost doppleganger resemblance to Taylor.

He wrote that she ‘had clearly been swept away by me,‘ and that on their first date they ended the evening with an innocent kiss.

Tired with his career in insurance, Hart was swept up in Simon‘s glamorous lifestyle, befriending the many celebrities she was close with, such as Harrison Ford, Paul Simon, Sigourney Weaver, Dustin Hoffman and Steve Martin.

During this time, he was also seeing other women, using gay phone lines and often dropping in at a gay movie house near his apartment in the West Village of Manhattan.

Six months later, the two got married, and he fully assimilated into her comfortable lifestyle in New York and Martha‘s Vineyard.

Further along in their marriage, Hart‘s old urges continued to intrude, and one night Simon confronted her husband with his phone records.

He had been making calls to an S&M sex line, The Dungeon, to ask men to describe ‘what they wanted to do with me‘.

After arguing about it, Simon eventually agreed that they could move on, and that she would never mention it again.

However, she did once jealously follow Simon to one of his writing classes at the 63rd street YMCA.

When he left the class, he saw Simon, veiled and in spiked heels and a bright red wig.

She was greeting people in a thick Spanish accent, and he later found out that she was convinced the women in the class were in love with him, so she disguised herself as a Latina hooker to check.

The writer grew up in Long Beach, New York, and spent years of his life in and out of a seminary.

In 2002, Hart relapsed and indulged on crack after 21 years of sobriety.

Through the next few years, he relapsed many more times on drugs and alcohol, and in 2006, Simon finally filed for divorce.