Carter Page dodges Russia questions and insists no jail

‘I don‘t remember‘: Carter Page dodges questions about Moscow ties but insists it‘s ‘ridiculous‘ that anyone will go to jail – despite not being sure if he talked with Russians about U.S. sanctions

An evasive Carter Page issued a series of qualified denials on Thursday, refusing in an interview to say who hired him to work on presidential campaign – and leaving open the possibility that he talked with agents about easing U.S. sanctions if Trump were elected.

‘Something may have come up in a conversation‘ last year when he was in Moscow to speak at the New Economic School,‘ he admitted Thursday.

But Page insisted there‘s no chance he or anyone linked to Trump will be convicted of a crime following a government probe into whether he acted as an agent for Russia in the months preceding the November election.

‘That would be ridiculous. Absolutely not,‘ he said on ABC‘s program.

Page, an oil industry consultant who advised the Trump campaign about foreign policy, said ‘tons of false evidence‘ has been published suggesting that he had illicit with Russians who were recruiting him as a spy.

But he scurried away from questions about his legal predicament and his ties to the White House.

‘I don‘t talk about that,‘ Page said when asked who first brought him into Trumpworld. ‘I do not talk about any ongoing investigations,‘ he offered meekly in response to a question about whether he‘s persuaded the FBI that he‘s no Russian spy.

In a partisan swipe at a now-retired Democratic Senate majority leader, Page placed the blame for his public image problem on ‘that dodgy dossier which Senator Harry Reid last August sent to [FBI] Director Comey.‘

The dossier, a largely discredited amalgamation of unverified intelligence reports, first emerged in a January report on the Buzzfeed website.

It appeared to show that Russia had assembled embarrassing information about Trump that could be used as leverage against him – including a report that placed him in a sexually compromising position with Moscow prostitutes.

Thursday‘s interview will fuel further suspicion that Page discussed with one or more Russian agents the potential that Trump could ease U.S. sanctions.

‘Absolutely not. I never offered that,‘ he said at first. ‘No. Nothing along those lines. Absolutely not.‘

But under light questioning from host George Stephanopoulos, the Bill Clinton aide-turned TV anchor, Page turned squishy – twitching and mumbling his way to uncertainty.

‘I mean, it may – topics, I don‘t remember,‘ he said, before suggesting that he would learn along with the rest of the world what he himself had said if the U.S. government were to release the transcript of his conversations that persuaded a federal FISA Court judge to green-light surveillance of him.

‘I don‘t recall every single word that I ever said,‘ Page offered, shifting gears into the possible. ‘But I would never make any offer, or intimate anything.‘

‘Something may have come up in a convers– I have no recollection,‘ he said.

Asked flatly if he could rule out the idea that he had discussed sanctions relief that could come from a then-hypothetical Trump administration, he conceded: ‘Someone may have brought it up. I have no recollection.‘

‘And if it was, it was not something I was offering or that someone was asking for.‘

News emerged Tuesday that the FBI obtained a secret FISA court order last summer to monitor page‘s communications.

That result indicates that federal agents persuaded a judge that probable cause exists to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.

Page said he was confident that he had never discussed with Russians any information about hacked emails that may have proven decisive in November‘s presidential election.

‘Not a word. Not once. Absolutely sure,‘ he said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that state-sponsored Russian hackers were responsible for the hacks, which drove public opinion downward about both the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Page has not been charged with any crimes, and it is unclear whether the U.S. Justice Department might accuse him or others in connection with Russia‘s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But last week he acknowledged in a statement that he ‘shared basic immaterial information and publicly available research documents‘ with Russian spy Victor Podobnyy.

The Trump campaign insisted late in the fall that Page was merely an ‘informal foreign policy adviser‘ who did ‘not speak for Mr. Trump or the campaign.‘

By January, eventual White House press secretary Sean Spicer would claim that ‘Carter Page is an individual whom the president-elect does not know and was put on notice months ago by the campaign.‘

Page told ABC on Thursday that ‘since [the] inauguration I‘ve not spoken with anyone,‘ in Trump‘s orbit.

But reaching back to the days following the Republican National Convention, he said: ‘There were various people I would speak to from time to time, old colleagues, et cetera. … Light , and no discussions of anything substantive, related to the things that have been accused.‘