Celtic Boys Club figure charged over sex abuse

Gerry King, who has been chairman of Celtic Boys Club, has been charged in connection with historical sex abuse offences.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 65-year-old man was charged on 15 February and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Mr King is a teacher at Glasgow‘s St Martha‘s Primary School.

He has been suspended from teaching duties by Glasgow City Council pending the outcome of the investigation.

There is no information to indicate that the charges relate to any alleged activities at the school.