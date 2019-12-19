Chair of school PTA stole nearly £50,000 over five years

Mother-of-two, 43, who ran the PTA at a Roman Catholic primary school faces jail after admitting stealing nearly £50,000 from their accounts

A mother of two who chaired the Parents Teacher Association group at a Roman Catholic primary school is facing jail after admitting to stealing thousands of pounds raised for the children.

Sally Connolly, 43, who was married to a successful chef and lived in £450,000 house in a wealthy Manchester suburb had been regarded as the ideal choice to be chairwoman of the Parent Teachers Association.

However a court heard over a five year period she secretly stole up to £46,000 while helping organise fetes, cake baking events, afternoon teas and other fund raising activities at the 450 pupil St Catherine‘s School in Didsbury, Greater Manchester.

The pilfered money was then paid into accounts belonging to her 47-year-old unwitting husband John – who works as a senior trainer for a catering company, as well as Connolly‘s unsuspecting mother.

Police were called after it was revealed there was cash missing from the school‘s PTA account prompting Connolly to turn herself in.

Connolly wept as she admitted five charges of theft at Manchester Crown Court.

Under legal guidelines she faces up to three-and-a-half years years in jail.

The court heard she had since paid back £20,000 but disputes the amount stolen claiming one transaction related to the hiring of a bouncy castle for a summer fayre.

But police are now pursuing her for the outstanding money under Proceeds of Crime Laws.

The thefts occurred between September 2010 and January 2015 whilst Connolly was in charge of extra curricular activities at the devoutly religious school where the motto is: ‘Be who God wants you to be and so set the world on fire.‘

The school filed a 37 page statement detailing illicit transactions. In one year alone it is claimed Connolly stole over £16,000.

Prosecutor Miss Nicola Yeadon said: ‘The defendant entered a guilty plea in a limited basis. I hadn‘t seen the basis but I understand it was to do with the value of the five charges which we say was just over £46,000. There‘s a 37 page statement from the effective complainant. We say she has stolen money from the accounts there.

Fellow prosecutor Tina Cunnane told an earlier hearing: ‘We have received notice from the police that they are seeking confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime. Potentially the basis would seem somewhat an issue given there‘s a guilty plea and the crown are seeking compensation through Proceeds of Crime.

‘The case is so serious it should be heard in the crown court. The defendant, while chair of the Parent Teacher Association has stolen an amount of over £45,000. The defence do need to know the extent of the amounts involved and it must be looked at before progress can be made.

‘The defence say it‘s a significant loss and I understand that the defendant has paid back £20,000. It‘s £45,500 at the moment.

Defending Helen Longworth, said: ‘I have no objection for this case to be committed to the crown. She has pleaded guilty at the very earliest opportunity. As well as making some compensation to the school of £20,000 she accepts this case a matter of breach of trust.

‘The basis that was entered in March was requested so she could be clear of what amount had been proven on the crown‘s case. The amount really is not the crucial issue in this case and is not the crucial issue that will determine the sentence. It‘s the breach of trust that‘s occurred.‘

At an earlier hearing Miss Longworth added: ‘The issue we take with the amount is the one statement we have had details in 37 pages a period of expenditure but it‘s based on a lot of assumptions and doesn‘t take into account things like hiring bouncy castles for events.

‘It‘s difficult for Mrs Connolly to plead to an amount that has not been served. She has paid £20,000 back to the school and the Parent Teacher Association already.

‘Mrs Connolly accepts this is a serious offence and went to the school and admitted she had taken some money very early on in these proceedings.

‘She has entered a plea which was done on the basis that she accepts the theft but merely requires the crown to serve the evidence. She‘s pleaded guilty to all five charges. The amounts are made up of a number of cheques that have gone to different family bank accounts.

‘There is an abuse of trust issue, she was the chair. Given she had held her hands up from the beginning we would say she should get full credit.

‘We have some evidence of some legitimate expenditure, both on Parent Teacher Association events and other events. Money was paid into two other accounts, one to Mrs Connolly‘s husband and to Mrs Connolly‘s mother.

‘The summary includes cash amounts and tallies up all from the last five years. We would say some of that was legitimate and was her money and was not part of the theft.‘

Connolly was granted unconditional bail by a district pending sentencing on May 11.