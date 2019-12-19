Charlie Hunnam launches his big-screen adventure

CLOSESkip in x

Charlie Hunnam had a few surprises while filming 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' and 'The Lost City of Z.' He shares his behind-the-scenes stories with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell. Dan MacMedan for USA TODAY

Charlie Hunnam stars in ‘The Lost City of Z,‘ in theaters Friday.(Photo: Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY)

LOS ANGELES — Call it the year of Charlie Hunnam.

On Friday, the actor takes the lead in The Lost City of Z playing English explorer Percy Fawcett, who made multiple trips into the Amazon in the early 1900s in search of an unknown civilization, only to vanish in the jungle in 1925.

The great tragedy of Fawcett’s journey is that “he was exactly right,” says Hunnam, 37. “What he hadn’t anticipated was how quickly the jungle would reclaim its territory. And so he was literally walking around on top of the floor print of the city,” he was desperately seeking.

Next month, Hunnam shows his brawn as a re-imagined . It’s a one-two punch for the former Sons of Anarchy TV star, who infamously left the Fifty Shades franchise four years ago and forged another path. (More on that later.)

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from 'The Lost City of Z.' (Photo: Aidan Monaghan)

Today, he waits solo in a booth upstairs at Greenblatt’s Deli on Sunset Boulevard. It’s a familiar haunt, though the noisy backdrop is new. “There’s not usually children’s parties going on up here,” he swears, as the tyke-size screaming reaches a crescendo. (We switch tables.)

Hunnam moved to Hollywood from the United Kingdom 20 years ago. But before the Twitterverse began obsessing over his looks, his six-pack and his gruff persona as the outlaw biker Jax on Sons, the Brit was experiencing failure on repeat.

It’s partly why Fawcett’s fruitless forays into the jungle hit home. “That’s what I really love about the movie and can really relate to is just the folly of making all that sacrifice and all of that passion and hope and desire only to be rewarded by failure,” he says. “There’s some humor in it but it’s deeply tragic. And I can (expletive) relate.”

Charlie Hunnam plays an explorer searching the Amazon for a long-lost city of Z, which he calls "the ultimate piece of the human puzzle." USA TODAY

But while shooting Lost City in 100-degree jungles of Colombia, reality quickly set in.

“I had a misplaced idea that it would be like glamping,” jokes director James Gray (The Immigrant). “But it doesn’t really work like that.” Amid snakes, scorpions — and an unholy incident in which an insect dug its way into Hunnam‘s ear canal — they shot daily atop two rafts floating on the river.

Both Hunnam and Robert Pattinson, who plays his right-hand man, attempted to eat as little food as the real men they played would have had access to.

“Charlie wasn’t eating a (damn) thing. Between him and Rob, it was like a perverse kind of competition,” says Gray.

Robert Pattinson plays the aide-de-camp to Percy Fawcefft (Charlie Hunnam) in 'The Lost City of Z.' (Photo: Aidan Monaghan)

Pattinson admits they were “militant” about it. Meals were “just eat a little piece of fish and vegetables and that’s it. Occasionally I’d have a lollipop which would almost reduce me to tears,” Pattinson says, laughing.

Hunnam took over the adventuring role from Benedict Cumberbatch, who had replaced Brad Pitt. Pitt had optioned David Grann’s non-fiction best-seller (and remains a producer). The film launches a fresh chapter for Hunnam — but for certain fans, those Fifty Shades questions still linger.

Pulling out of the was tough, Hunnam says, and came during a “dark period” in his life where he was afraid to take on too much. “I suppose that was the lesson I learned, what I would tell myself looking back is if it’s this hard to make a decision, the answer should be no.”

And with King Arthur waiting in the wings, Hunnam is candid about the trade-offs, including personal ones with his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis, a jewelry designer.

She “really has my back. And is incredibly patient. But you know her patience is certainly running thin,” he says. “We’ve been together 12 years now and we’re not married and we don’t have kids yet. We’re starting to get to the age where unless we get our (crap) together and start marching fearlessly in that direction, we’re going to find ourselves in trouble.”

His next move? “That’s another part of this process of making decisions right now,” he says. “Big professional decisions need to be made alongside big personal decisions.”

22533 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORERead or Share this story: http://usat.ly/2oY4L1W