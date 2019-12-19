Cheltenham branded UK coffee capital as 11th Costa opens

Cheltenham is branded Britain‘s coffee capital as the ELEVENTH branch of Costa prepares to open within two miles of the town centre

One of Britain‘s wealthiest towns has been hailed as the UK coffee capital as the 11th branch of Costa opens, despite fierce opposition from residents.

Cheltenham will now have 19 big-name coffee shop branches within two miles of the centre, with Costa‘s latest outlet next to its rivals Soho Coffee Co in an old NatWest.

But some residents say the Gloucestershire spa town is well past coffee saturation point, and three quarters of locals say they do not want the new Costa to open.

Cheltenham will now have 19 big-name coffee shop branches within two miles of the town centre, with Costa's latest outlet (right) located next to its rivals Soho Coffee Co (left, in purple)

The 11 Costas are joined in the town by four Soho Coffees, two Caffe Neros, a Boston Tea Party and a Starbucks, in addition to a range of independent cafes.

The new Costa will be a short walk from two others – one at a former pub site in Imperial Circus and the other in a Waterstones bookshop in the Promenade.

Costa said it will be its second equity owned store in the town centre – and while it officially opens tomorrow, it will be open this afternoon for a soft launch.

The other Costa outlets include a store on a retail park and five Costa Express machines in petrol stations that cater to customers on the go.

But in a recent poll of 300 readers for the local newspaper an overwhelming 72 per cent said they did not welcome the new Costa opening on the High Street.

Admin assistant Jane Fisher, 38, said: ‘This is getting ridiculous now. I actually like drinking Costa, but I already know where to go to get one.

Some residents say the town is well past coffee saturation point, and three quarters of locals say they do not want the new Costa to open. A Starbucks can be seen in the background

‘It would be lovely to see some other brands moving into Cheltenham rather than the same one – Zara is top of my list.‘

Cheltenham‘s big-name coffee shop branches

Retail supervisor Jack Dunham, 23, said: ‘It‘s such a lovely building, so I think it‘s good news that it‘s being used.

‘But to be honest I‘m disappointed because I don‘t really think we need another Costa.‘

But Cheltenham Borough Council planning committee chairman Garth Barnes said he hoped there would be no negative impact on the independent cafes.

He said: ‘I‘m not one to object to commercial enterprise or competition between businesses, but Costa do seem to be over-egging it.

‘They‘re appearing on every available street corner countrywide.

‘We have a lot of well-used independent coffee shops with good ambience and I would hope that people would continue to support our home-grown businesses.‘

There are two Caffe Nero outlets in the town. One is seen with a Starbucks in the background

The Gloucestershire spa town‘s only Starbucks is pictured with Caffe Nero in the background

Costa has cited research by Allegra Strategies arguing that coffee shops are good for town centres.

It claims: ‘Branded coffee shops generate high levels of patronage, they have become an established town centre user and they are attractors in their own right.

‘Coffee shops are one of the main social hubs on the High Street and are seen as safe places to go where people from all backgrounds can congregate.‘

‘Ninety three per cent of consumers in case study locations agreed that coffee shops improved the vitality of their local high street.

‘The presence of coffee shops on a high street encourages 75 per cent of consumers to shop for longer and 68 per cent of consumers interviewed would choose to visit another High Street if the one they were on did not have a coffee shop.‘

A Costa spokesman told MailOnline: ‘Tomorrow we officially open our second Costa store in Cheltenham town centre in the former NatWest building, in addition to the Waterstones concession.

‘The store has undergone a beautiful restoration in order to capture the charm of the building and we look forward to welcoming customers in over the Easter weekend.‘