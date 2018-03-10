Chicago Shakes announces 2017-18 season, opening of The Yard

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announced most of its 2017-18 season of theatrical productions Thursday — including the first programming at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare, its newest indoor theater on Navy Pier fashioned from the shell of the former open-air Skyline Stage.

The first production in The Yard will be James Thierree‘s "The Toad Knew" (Sept. 19-23) presented by his French ensemble La Compagnie du Hanneton. Part of the World Stage series, "The Toad Knew" is a fanciful piece about family relationships. It premiered last August at the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland.

In the winter, CST will stage its educational "Short Shakespeare!" program in The Yard: "A Midsummer Night‘s Dream" runs Jan. 24 to March 10, 2018.

But the most prominent attraction in what will be a relatively light debut season for the new space will be a "Macbeth" (April 25 to June 24, 2018), adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and the illusionist Teller. The Scottish play will be replete with illusions by the team that previously combined on "The Tempest."

Artistic director kicks off the new Courtyard Theater mainstage season with an all-female production of "The Taming of the Shrew" (Sept. 16 to Nov. 12), featuring additional dialogue by Ron West, a longtime performer and writer at Second City.

In the winter, associate artistic director Gary Griffin will stage Lolita Chakrabarti‘s "Red Velvet" (Dec. 1 to Jan. 21, 2018). "Red Velvet" was first seen in 2012 at the Tricycle Theatre in London and later at the St. Ann‘s Warehouse in Brooklyn with Adrian Lester; it‘s a piece about the 19th century African-American actor Ira Aldridge.

A production of Friedrich Schiller‘s "Mary Stuart" (Feb. 21–April 15, 2018), as translated by Peter Oswald, follows at the Courtyard, directed by New York-based Jenn Thompson. Oswald‘s translation debuted in 2005 at the Donmar Warehouse in London and then moved to the West End.

And in May, Ireland‘s acclaimed Druid Theatre will bring Garry Hynes‘ well-received 2016 production of Samuel Beckett‘s "Waiting for Godot" to Navy Pier. Having previously stood Druid watch at the Galway International Arts Festival, Vladimir and Estragon will wait on Navy Pier from May 23 to June 3, 2018.