‘It‘s frustrating she‘s confused for a prostitute‘: Chloe Khan ‘reports trolls to police who set up foreign escorting accounts in her name‘

She‘s spoken out about the vile abuse she‘s received from trolls, even temporarily having to close her social media accounts after being hacked.

And Chloe Khan‘s online horror has reportedly reached such extremes that she has had to involve the police as trolls have set up escort profiles in her name.

A friend of the glamour model, 25, told : ‘Chloe is devastated about these fake profiles surfacing just weeks after she was forced to deny working as an escort in France.

Scroll down for video

They added: ‘She works as a webcam model, not a prostitute, and it’s frustrating for her thinking that people confuse the two.

After stumbling across her pictures being used on escorting websites without her permission, the Playboy bunny is said to believe there is one particularly malicious troll to blame.

The source explained: ‘While she takes most of it in her stride thanks to her naturally cheery and positive attitude, there is one that sticks out. She has no idea why this one particular person loathes her so much.‘

MailOnline have ed Chloe‘s representatives for comment.

The report comes after Chloe opened up about being harrassed by trolls and stalkers.

In an post she wrote: ‘As some of you already know i have a very severe stalking issue and this person has dedicated there clearly horrendous life to try and make me look terrible online.

‘They spend what seems like 24/7 making fake profiles on Instagram and various websites. They are now DM everyone on my page chatting s**t so I’m just putting it out there so It’s out of my mind [sic].‘

She added: ‘Never going to enter my mind again now. You can’t take my happiness. I’m on cloud 9 at the minute and everything is unreal.

‘I’m glad I Get to put this out here now because I wanted to let you guys know anyway the reason I am spending my time in Dubai now is because my man lives there and I will be spending a lot more time there now.

‘There it’s done. Apart from a few minimal solicitor fees they can’t do anything [sic].‘

In January, Chloe claimed a stalker was trying to ‘ruin her life‘, as she detailed the horrific experiences she‘d been through

The mother-of-one explained sadly: ‘This stalker is not limited to online. I haven‘t felt safe in my own home, my car has been tampered with, and I try not to go out alone at the min.‘