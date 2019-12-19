Christina El Moussa threatens to sue skincare company

Christina El Moussa ‘threatening to sue‘ skincare company using her image to sell anti-ageing cream without her permission

Christina El Moussa is making a stand against a skincare company that‘s using her image without her permission.

The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star is not happy that she‘s being used to promote an anti-ageing product that she‘s never endorsed.

The company in question has gone as far as making up quotes and passing them off as Christina‘s own words, according to .

If Christina decides to sue it may be difficult as the company is proving hard to track down.

Different versions of the campaign, all showing Christina backing the products, keep popping up so it‘s difficult to find the source.

It means the TV star‘s lawyer has had to send a cease and desist letter to 23 different businesses and individuals.

Christina‘s team is threatening to sue if they do not take the online ads down down.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty and her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, are reportedly competing with each other to land new spinoffs.

The duo have worked together for years on HGTV‘s Flip or Flop but announced their split late last year.

A source told that Christina is ‘hell bent on breaking out on her own,‘

The magazine also claimed that Flip Or Flop will not have an eighth season and that season seven has only five episodes.

‘The show is done,‘ said a source.

Christina and Tarek‘s secret split was revealed in December after they separated seven months prior.

The bombshell news came amid reports of on-set tension between the estranged husband and wife as well as police reports of a troubling incident between the pair in May.

They have starred on the reality series since 2013. They have a daughter Taylor, six and son Brayden, one.

Tarek filed for divorce in January.