Church investigates ‘miraculous bleeding bread‘ after video appears to show holy wafer leaking red liquid

A bishop in Argentina is investigating a piece of holy wafer bread that appeared to bleed during adoration at a drug rehabilitation home.

The supposedly phenomenon took place in a rehabilitation centre for addicts in the city of Rafaela, in the north-central Argentina province of Santa Fe while the residents were praying.

Juan Ternengo, coordinator of San Miguel house, said that there was a ‘deep red color, coming out of the host, while the young people were singing and praying.‘

Residents in the centre began to cray and pray when they saw the bread apparently bleeding.

Shortly afterwards a priest, Alcides Suppo, and bishop Luis Fernandez arrived and decided to take the bread away to investigate it.

According to various local media reports, it will now be sent to the Vatican to be analysed by specialists who will decide if it is a real miracle.

A statement from the Diocese of Rafaela notes that ‘the Church in these cases and other similar ones asks that with prudence and moderation, the event be judged with the aim of shedding light and making certain what occurred.‘

‘Throughout history, the Church has received the testimony of the real and substantial presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, in this unique form of manifestation. These cases have been neither common nor simple to discern.‘

Therefore, the text states, ‘following the procedure recommended by the Church, the Body of Christ, our bishop has removed the host in question from public exposition, reserving it in an appropriate manner.

‘In this way, the path of necessary discernment is begun so that at the proper time, the right conclusions are reached.‘

It added: ‘Whatever the outcome of such an investigation may be, we must use this time to renew our faith and devotion to the greatest miracle, the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in each celebration of the Mass.‘