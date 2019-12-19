Colts land DT Johnathan Hankins on three-year contract

CLOSESkip in x

Get to know these NFL prospects that can provide a big impact for a team. USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins runs through drill during NFL football minicamp, Wednesday, June 18, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP)

One of the best players remaining in NFL free agency is off the market.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts that’s worth up to $30 million, with up to $15.9 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the contract told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Colts hadn’t announced the deal with Hankins, 25, who spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Hankins had 29 tackles with three sacks for the Giants last season.

