Competition honours the best brides in the country

Are these the UK‘s best bridesmaids? Right-hand women are up for an award after slaving over décor, hand-making favours and battling through TWO hen dos with morning sickness

Any bride will tell you that her right-hand woman is as vital a part of her big day as the flowers or the all-important seating plan.

But from negotiating last-minute flower arrangements to warding off any last-minute meltdowns, being ‘chief hen‘ is no mean feat.

Now brides up and down the country have honoured the ladies who helped their nuptials run smoothly by nominating them for a Best Bridesmaid award.

Held to coincide with National Bridesmaids Day today, the awards praise the women who pulled out all the stops to help their best friend get the wedding of their dreams.

Organisers Red 7 – a hen, stag and group travel company – have been inundated with more than 1,000 nominations from brides in admiration of their right hand ladies.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the shortlist, including the overall winner who‘s set to stand by a friend‘s side on her big day for the seventh time…

THE WINNER

Jessica Greener, who was selected as the Best Bridesmaid from thousands of entries, was recently asked to be part of a bridal party for the seventh time.

Judges praised her ‘enthusiasm, dedication and loyalty‘, noting how she‘d been quick to ‘fly into action‘ when necessary for the half-dozen brides she‘s already supported through their big days.

The newlywed friends who nominated her had told how Jessica adopted ‘Bridezilla‘ tendencies on their behalf – down to creating dedicated spreadsheets to help plan their wedding days down to the last detail.

THE FINALISTS

Rebecca Cundy

Meredid James

Natalie Cutts

Stacey Dee Lane

Hayley Rand

Siân Brook

The judging criteria: Top qualities for a chief bridesmaid

. Sending her off in style You’re her best friend and now is your chance to prove it. Once she’s married there will likely be a few less girly nights out, so pull out all of the stops and make this one to remember.

. The dress You are her real life mirror and honest sounding board. This is no time for rose-tinted glasses – she needs to know if her bum actually looks big this time – but make sure when she finds ‘the one’ your expression tells her so. Your bride needs to look utterly fabulous, so get searching and suggesting.

. Keeping everybody calm when it counts Wedding days are notoriously emotional and highly stressful, ensuring that your bride is able to enjoy her magical day is paramount.

. Organise the troops Whilst you’re chief, there are deputies – make sure all the other bridesmaids, flower girls and pageboys are ready to go, know what they’re doing and where they’re meant to be. No member of her key wedding party should be MIA or left behind.

. Ensuring your bride is able to use the bathroom An essential task and the reality of wearing so many skirts. Familiarise yourself with your bestie’s dress fastenings before the big day so you’re not fumbling around when it comes to the task.

. If she says jump, you say how high You’ve been her wing lady for years and have proven skills… but through the planning stages and right up to the day itself you are her right hand lady and should expect to be at her beck and call for all things – big or small.