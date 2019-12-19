Construction kicks off on $1.6 billion Midfield Satellite Concourse at LAX

By Cynthia Washicko

Work began this week on a new 12-gate concourse at Los Angeles International Airport, the latest capital project in the multibillion-dollar renovation at LAX.

After a ceremonial groundbreaking in February, construction has kicked off for the $1.6 billion Midfield Satellite Concourse, according to a news release from Los Angeles World Airports. The concourse, set to be complete in 2019, will include the 12 new gates in a five-story, 750,000-square-foot building attached to the Tom Bradley International Terminal via a 1,000-foot tunnel.

Development of the Gateway Building connecting to the tunnel from the international terminal began as well.

In preparation for the Midfield Satellite Concourse project, a former Coast Guard hangar and other buildings were demolished. That land will be occupied by an electrical substation to power the concourse.