Cooker app could let cyber criminals switch off the oven

How hackers could spoil your dinner: Cyber criminals can hijack your smart Aga oven ‘with a text message‘

An app used to control household cookers remotely could easily be exploited by hackers, a security expert has warned.

Cyber expert Ken Munro said it ‘wouldn‘t be difficult‘ for hackers to take advantage of flaws in the app used to control modern Aga ovens.

He warned hackers could even use the app to switch the ovens on and off.

‘If you were maliciously motivated, it wouldn‘t be very difficult to switch off people‘s Aga‘s remotely,‘ Mr Munro, from security testers Pen Test Partners, told the .

‘This clever innovation will allow Aga owners to control their cookers from wherever they are, using a standard mobile phone, smartphone, PC, laptop, iPad or tablet,‘ an Aga spokesperson said at the time.

‘The Aga iTotal Control cooker‘s three ovens are remotely operated, so you can ensure the cooker is warm and supper is cooked at exactly the time you need it – wherever you are in the world.

‘Essentially, you can sync your Aga at the touch of a button.‘

The Aga 3 Oven Total Control currently sells from $14,500 (£11,595).

He added he tried to warn Aga about their security flaws but was ignored by the company.

On April 3, he tweeted: ‘Hi please follow for DM, so I can report a security vulnerability. Or suggest email/phone number for confidential .‘

He also emailed the company several times.

‘I asked to speak to relevant departments, they couldn‘t put me through,‘ he told the .

Aga did not respond directly to Mr Munro‘s allegations.

‘Aga Rangemaster operates its Aga TC phone app via a third party service provider,‘ Aga said in a statement to the .

‘Security and account registration also involves our [machine to machine] provider.

‘We take such issues seriously and have raised them immediately with our service providers so that we can answer in detail the points raised.‘