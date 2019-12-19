Cop suspended after he was filmed stomping on man’s face

White Georgia cop is suspended after he‘s caught on camera STOMPING on the face of a black man as he lay on the ground in handcuffs

A white police officer has been suspended after he was filmed stomping on the face of a black man as he lies handcuffed on the ground.

The video, taken by a motorist on his cellphone on Wednesday, shows the man being pulled out of a car by an officer who handcuffs him as he lies on his stomach on the road.

The arrested man, who has not been identified, is prone and clearly posing no danger when the second officer runs up and aims a brutal kick at the man‘s face.

Both officers are believed to be from Gwinnett County Police Department, just east of Atlanta.

Sir Maejor Page, from Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, said the victim had also been Tased and was immobile when the officer ‘ran like a bat out of Hell and stomps on his face‘.

He told Mail Online: ‘We are seeking the immediate termination of that officer and also for criminal charges to be brought.‘

Page said the video clip had been offered to his organization shortly after the incident.

He said the person who shot the video told him there ‘blood splattered everywhere‘ after the man was kicked in the face.

Gwinnett County police released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that the officer filmed had been suspended.

‘The officer was responding as a backup officer to assist a supervisor with a traffic stop at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway at Lawrenceville Suwanee Road,‘ the department said in a statement.

‘After the arrest, the shift commander initiated an immediate investigation into the incident.‘

‘The officer was placed on administrative leave, his department issued firearm was taken, and he was sent home.‘

‘He will not be operating in a law enforcement capacity while this case is being investigated. The cell phone video is very disturbing and it speaks for itself.‘

‘We will conduct a thorough investigation. We expect an update to this story before the close of business today.

Page, a model and actor who appeared in TV show American Horror Story, said: ‘They‘d have covered this up if it was not for this video.‘

He said he was not sure why the man had been pulled over by police but he added: ‘I can only assume it was because he was black.‘

Page said: ‘Gwinnett County police have a reputation for being aggressive with black males and with racially profiling people.‘

He said: ‘This is nothing new but it just happens to have got caught on tape.‘

Page said Gwinnett County Police Department had now been notified of the video and were involved in ‘damage control‘.

On their Facebook page, Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta wrote: ‘This is why we take to the streets and scream #BlackLivesMatter, it‘s because American police officers have ZERO regards for black lives, they beat us, shoot and kill us without a blink of an eye and the biggest problem is, it all goes UNCHALLENGED.‘

Black Lives Matter has been involved in a number of incidents in Georgia where police officers have been accused of brutalizing African American citizens.

In February an undercover Atlanta police officer was accused of badly beating Anthony Walters, 25, in October last year.

In November last year Andrew Depeiza was shot dead by a police officer in East Point.

In the same month Shanita Maeberry suffered a broken jaw during an altercation with police officers who arrested her for having marijuana in her purse.