Couple turn Swanage bungalow into ‘floating‘ home

Couple flatten their tatty old prefab bungalow and build themselves an ultra-modern retirement home that ‘floats‘ over hidden car park

A retired couple has spent £750,000 and more than a year flattening a rundown bungalow and building their dream home.

Pennie and Charles Denton bought a ramshackle early 20th century home in Swanage, Dorset, in a dilapidated condition for under £400,000 in 2013.

The retired couple, both in their 70s, hired the help of architects who came up an unbelievable design which would see part of the home floating over an tucked-away car parking space.

HOW IT STAYS AFLOAT

To the naked eye it appear part of the house is hanging in midair, but it is actually supported by clever engineering – with a counterweight buried beneath the ground at the opposite end of the bungalow (diagram above).

The unusual design, created by Hampshire architects Magnus Ström, was created so the home‘s inhabitants could enjoy the views of the Dorset countryside without the vista being blemished with the appearance of a car.

The former three-bed bungalow on the site was believed to have been built in 1917 and was a pre-fab building which had become quite rundown.

The new house, called The Quest, is still all on one level with a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, three bedrooms, a dressing room, entrance and utility room and two studies.

The flat-roofed property has now been shortlisted for several design awards – the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) south-west awards.

Emma Ward-Lambert, from Ström Architects of Lymington, Hampshire, said: ‘It‘s quite a steeply sloping site and the access is to the south, which is also where the lovely views are, so we wanted to mask the vehicular route and make the entrance a bit more subtle when you are inside looking out.

‘The clients are both interested in modern art and were willing to do something more unusual. It‘s definitely not your typical retirement home.

‘They had lived down the hill from this site and looked up at this old bungalow so when they had the opportunity to buy it they jumped at it.

‘They were relatively flexible about what they wanted but needed something easy to maintain and preferably all on one level.

She added: ‘We always make sure we have a strong relationship with our structural engineers so after Magnus had the initial idea of the cantilevered section he worked with the engineers to figure out how to do it without having a great big post underneath.

‘It is basically an exposed concrete slab for the floor and roof and there are concrete walls internally that join the floor and roof together meaning the whole building acts as one.

‘There‘s also a counterweight on the end on the ground, a bit like putting an adult on a see-saw, which helps weigh it down.

‘The owners were really chuffed. One of the things they have found since living there is the difference it makes to have space you can disappear off to and not getting that feeling of cabin fever.

‘After 40 years of marriage they said commissioning the house was the best decision they ever made.

‘They hope it will continue to cater for their needs as they get older as it is all on one level and allows them to enjoy time with their children and grandchildren.‘

