Courier posted a picture of his ex’s bottom on Whatsapp

Courier, 38, who posted a picture of his ex-girlfriend‘s naked bottom on WhatsApp is fined after claiming he did not believe the photo was sexual

Andrew Silvester (pictured) has been fined for posting a picture of his ex-girlfriend‘s naked bottom on WhatsApp

A jilted courier who posted a picture of his ex-girlfriend‘s naked bottom on WhatsApp but claimed the picture was not sexual has been fined.

Andrew Silvester, from Sutton Coldfield, changed his Whatsapp profile picture to a photo of the victim‘s bottom when she ended their relationship in January this year.

The 38-year-old claimed the picture was ‘not sexual‘ but magistrates disagreed and fined him £450.

He was also ordered to pay £325 costs, £100 compensation and a £45 victim surcharge after being found guilty of disclosing private sexual photographs.

Simon Cleary, prosecuting, said Silvester had been drinking when he decided to change his profile picture to the intimate image.

At the time, he had been sending her ‘abusive‘ messages.

‘He was not happy about that and was abusive and had been drinking at the time,‘ said Mr Cleary.

‘What he has done is that he has sent her a WhatsApp message and she has noticed that he has changed his WhatsApp profile from his picture to one of her naked bottom.

‘That would have viewable to all of his s.‘

Mr Cleary said the victim was out having a meal with her sister and that time and was left very distressed by the ordeal.

He said Silvester had posted a similar picture on Facebook of the woman in March last year and was given a caution by police.

When questioned by police, Silvester said their relationship had been ‘volatile‘ and the abusive messages were ‘banter‘.