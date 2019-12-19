Cristiano Ronaldo‘s century of European goals: Sportsmail breaks down the Real Madrid star‘s stunning hundred after brace against Bayern Munich

became the first player to reach a European century after his brace in Munich helped put Real Madrid on course for a place in the last four of the .

The 99th and 100th goals of his European career came 4,264 days after his first, which arrived for Manchester United in a 3-0 qualifying-round victory over Debrecen in 2005.

What has followed has been one of the great careers in European football, which has yielded a century of goals in just 140 games and has seen him lift the Champions League trophy on three occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 European goals following his brace against Bayern Munich

The Portuguese star, pictured kissing the ball during the game, has reached the impressive milestone in just 140 games

Ronaldo scored 16 for Manchester United and 84 for Real Madrid, with goals in 24 European cities across 15 countries

His goals are spread across 15 countries and 24 cities, including four games at neutral venues. He scored for Man United against Chelsea in Moscow in 2008 and for Real Madrid against Atletico and Sevilla in Lisbon and Cardiff respectively in 2014

Perhaps surprisingly, just 16 of his European goals came for Manchester United prior to his move to Madrid in 2009, with the Portuguese failing to score in his first 13 Champions League games for the Red Devils before finally netting against Debrecen.

It then took another two years for his next, which came as he scored twice in a 7-1 group stage victory over Roma in 2007, but from that point on he has been almost unstoppable.

Thirteen more goals followed for before his big-money move to Madrid, including against Chelsea in the 2008 final in Moscow, with 41 goals so far coming at the Santiago Bernabeu during eight stunning years.

Ronaldo‘s first goal in European football came in a Champions League qualifier against Debrecen, for United in 2005

His first goal in the Champions League group stage came in the mauling of Roma in 2007, as he scored a brace

In total Ronaldo has scored braces on 26 occasions and has also scored five hat-tricks in the Champions League

HOW RONALDO‘S CENTURY OF GOALS ARRIVED

VENUE

Home: 49

Away: 47

Neutral: 4

METHOD

Left foot: 16

Right foot: 69

Header: 15

POSITION

Inside the box: 83

Outside the box: 17

Penalty: 11

Free-kick: 12

TIME

0-15: 13

16-30: 22

31-45: 12

46-60: 17

61-75: 16

76-90: 19

90+ (ET):

COMPETITION

Champions League: 97

Super Cup: 2

CL qualifying: 1

FOR WHO?

Manchester United: 16

Real Madrid: 84

BY COUNTRY

Spain: 41

England: 13

Germany: 10

Holland: 5

Turkey: 5

France: 4

Italy: 4

Ukraine: 4

Portugal: 3

Switzerland: 3

Sweden: 2

Russia: 2

Wales: 2

Bulgaria: 1

Denmark: 1

AGAINST

7: Schalke, Ajax

6: Malmo, Galatasaray, Bayern Munich

5: Roma, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk

4: Dortmund, Marseille, Lyon

3: Dynamo Kiev, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow, Copenhagen, Wolfsburg

2: Sevilla, AC Milan, Arsenal, Zurich, Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia, Manchester United, Basel, Ludogorets

1: Debrecen, Chelsea, Inter, Porto, Auxerre, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool

The goals have been shared around, too, with Ronaldo finding the net in 24 European cities across 15 countries. Aside from his homes in Manchester and Madrid, the 32-year-old has shown a liking for both Amsterdam and Istanbul, having scored there on five occasions against Ajax and Galatasaray respectively.

Of his hundred, 49 have come in home games, 47 on the road and four at neutral venues. The majority of his strikes have come with his right foot, with 83 coming inside the box and 12 directly from free-kicks.

More than half of his strikes have come in the opening 45 minutes of games, with his one and only extra-time goal helping Real clinch the trophy against city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014.

His favourite opposition are German clubs as a fifth of his goals have come against Bundesliga sides, with Schalke his most-favoured opposition there thanks to the seven goals he has plundered against the Gelsenkirchen-based club. He‘s managed the same number against Ajax.

Italian opponents have yielded 13 goals, but just four have come away from home thanks to two each against both Roma and Juventus.

Ronaldo has scored in two separate finals, including this thumping header against Chelsea in Moscow in 2008

That goal set United on the way to the Champions League trophy, which he has won twice since with Real Madrid

This goal in his adopted home city of Lisbon helped Real win the 2014 title against city rivals Atletico Madrid

While he failed to find the net on his one and only European appearance for first club Sporting Lisbon, in a qualifier against Inter Milan in August 2002, he has found the net in his adopted home city twice.

The first came on a visit to Sporting with Manchester United in 2007, which was just his fourth European goal, with his second arriving in the 2014 final when he struck against Atletico Madrid in Benfica‘s Estadio da Luz.

Other notable goals include braces in the 2012 and 2014 semi-finals against Bayern, before another pair arrived in the 2014 Super Cup against Sevilla in Cardiff.

He also scored in both legs of Real‘s clash with former club Manchester United in 2013, with his strike at Old Trafford taking his Manchester tally to nine.

Despite Cardiff City having not played in Europe since 1994, Ronaldo managed to score in the Welsh capital in the Super Cup

His favourite opposition are Schalke, with seven goals coming against the German side in the Champions League

In all he has scored 26 braces and five hat-tricks, with trebles coming against Dynamo Kiev, Ajax, Galatasaray and Shakhtar Donetsk. The fifth was part of his only four-goal haul, as he led the 8-0 demolition of Malmo in Madrid in December 2015.

Ronaldo now stands on 97 goals in the Champions League proper, with his next chance to reach a century in Europe‘s premier club competition coming next week in the second leg of Real‘s last-eight tie with Bayern.

Once again, Lionel Messi is Ronaldo‘s leading competition when it comes to European goals, with the Barcelona star currently sitting on 97, with former Real Madrid captain Raul back on 76. Messi, though, has reached his number in just 118 games.

FIVE OF THE BEST GOALS FROM RONALDO‘S CENTURY

MANCHESTER UNITED v Chelsea – Champions League final, May 21, 2008

While not one of his famous free-kicks or lauded long-rangers, Ronaldo scored a trademark header to put United ahead in the first all-English Champions League final.

Wes Brown and Paul Scholes exchanged passes, with the former swinging in a left-footed cross, with Ronaldo hanging in the air above makeshift right-back Michael Essien.

Ronaldo would end up on the winning side despite being the only United player to miss during a penalty shoot-out after Frank Lampard had levelled for Chelsea.

Porto v MANCHESTER UNITED – Champions League quarter-final, April 15, 2009

Arguably the best goal Ronaldo scored during his time at Old Trafford, the talisman of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side crashed in the only goal of the game to send the Red Devils into a semi-final against Arsenal.

Picking up a pass from Anderson, Ronaldo sent an unstoppable 40-yard drive past Helton in the hosts‘ goal as United became the first English team to win a European match at Porto.

Ronaldo would only score five more goals for United before finally landing his dream move to Real Madrid.

This goal for United against Porto saw the Red Devils become the first English side to win a Champions League game in the city

Marseille v REAL MADRID – Champions League group stage, December 8, 2009

It did not take long for Ronaldo to show Los Blancos just what he was capable of on the elite European stage.

He had already hit a brace against both FC Zurich and Marseille before striking twice more against the French side at the Stade Velodrome.

Just four minutes into the game, Rafael van der Vaart was fouled by Edouard Cisse some 35 yards from goal.

That distance made no odds to Ronaldo who arrowed the resulting free-kick over the wall and past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in a flash, adding a second late on as Real cantered into the last 16 with a 3-1 win.

Galatasaray v REAL MADRID – Champions League group stage, September 17, 2013

A hat-trick goal to remember for Ronaldo as Carlo Ancelotti‘s side ran riot in Istanbul, eventually running out 6-1 winners.

Having scored two fairly simple goals to wrap up an already comprehensive victory, Ronaldo saved the best until injury time.

He collected a pass from Karim Benzema before a step-over and a drag-back saw him dance past both Aurelien Chedjou and Selcuk Inan before he angled a low shot past Fernando Muslera to seal a superb display.

Ronaldo would go on to score a penalty in extra-time as Real beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the final to claim their 10th European Cup.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Galatasaray in 2013, with the third goal in the 6-1 victory particularly memorable

Liverpool v REAL MADRID – Champions League group stage, October 22, 2014

Ronaldo‘s 70th Champions League goal came at the home of his former club United‘s bitter rivals.

Despite not being as instantly eye-catching as some of his other efforts, it was voted the second-best goal in the competition that season and set Real on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Anfield.

Ronaldo exchanged passes with Benzema before poking the ball to James Rodriguez, who then lofted it into the box.

There, Ronaldo was waiting and despite close attention from Martin Skrtel and a forlorn sliding challenge from Dejan Lovren, the Portuguese angled a perfect right-footed effort into the corner and past the outstretched hand of Simon Mignolet.