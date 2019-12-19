Cristiano Ronaldo‘s records – Real Madrid star‘s feats

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s records: Sportsmail looks at the Real Madrid star‘s incredible feats after he reaches a century of European goals

became the first player to reach a European century of goals after his brace in Munich helped put holders on course for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 99th and 100th goals of his European career came 12 years after his first, which arrived for Manchester United with a simple finish in a 3-0 qualifying round victory over Debrecen in 2005.

It was the latest feather in the cap of one of football‘s great players. Here, Sportsmail looks at the Portuguese icon‘s other incredible feats.

Real Madrid‘s all-time top goalscorer (392)

Los Blancos have had some of the greatest forwards of all time at their disposal over the years but when it comes to finding the net, one man stands above the rest.

Ronaldo‘s 392 goals in 385 appearances for the club since signing from Manchester United in 2009 have seen him overtake the likes of Emilio Butragueno, Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano in the goalscoring charts.

The Portuguese has added new meaning to the word ‘goalscorer‘ at the Bernabeu with Spanish striker Raul standing some way behind in second, having managed 323 goals in 741 games.

Ronaldo continues to widen the gap by the week and his exploits this season have maintained a stunning ratio of over a goal a game during his time with the Spanish outfit.

Most hat-tricks in La Liga history (32)

The 32-year-old has netted 264 times in the Spanish top flight and 96 of those have come in just 32 games.

A treble against local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon in November means he now has six more hat-tricks to his name than his nemesis Lionel Messi.

Sevilla have suffered worst from Ronaldo‘s relentless desire for goals over the years, the forward having taken home the match ball on five separate meetings with Los Blanquirrojos.

Most UEFA Team of the Year appearances (11)

Becoming the first player to reach 100 goals is just one of Ronaldo‘s many records on the European stage.

The former Manchester United man has featured in the official UEFA Team of the Year more times than any other player having been named in the line-up on 11 occasions. Messi once again lies in second with eight appearances.

Ronaldo‘s phenomenal 16 goals on Madrid‘s route to the trophy last season was easily enough to seal his place in the XI for a 10th consecutive term, another unprecedented achievement.

Portugal‘s most capped player (138)

The 2016 European Championship was a defining moment for the Portugal captain on many levels.

Ronaldo led his team to their first ever major trophy in France, beating the host nation 1-0 in the final, and became his country‘s most capped player along the way.

Stepping onto the pitch for the Group F clash with Austria, Ronaldo eclipsed the previous record of 127 appearances which was set by Luis Figo.

Portugal‘s all-time top goalscorer (71)

And Ronaldo has made the most of all that time in his national team‘s shirt, bagging 71 goals, leaving way ahead of legendary trio Pauleta (47), Eusebio (41) and Figo (32).

The Portugal icon has continued where he left off in France with nine strikes so far in qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Only man to score in the last seven major international tournaments

They say players must perform on the international stage and Ronaldo has certainly done that.

His three goals at Euro 2016 mean that he is the only player in world football to have scored at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 European Championships.

No wonder a now infamous bronze statue of Ronaldo‘s head was unveiled on at the airport in Funchal, Madeira – the Real Madrid star‘s home town – which was also renamed after him.