h4{font-family:Arial;font-size:16px;color:#C40000;line-height:18px;margin-bottom:2px} April 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Here‘s what‘s new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Cannes from Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola
- Josh Brolin
- Harry Styles unveils art and release date
- ‘Survivor‘ contestant on TV
- Los Angeles makes it official:
- Rapper Tyga after leaving Hollywood nightclub
- ‘Fear Factor‘
April 13, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
Cue the teen screams: Harry Styles unveils art and release date for debut solo album
(Ian Gavan / Getty Images)
One Direction fans, gird your loins: Harry Styles has unveiled splashy plans for his upcoming solo debut.
The British band‘s long-haired lothario is releasing his self-titled album on May 12. On Thursday, Styles tweeted accompanying album art that featured him neck-deep in a pool of water as well as the 10-song track list for “Harry Styles.”
Not surprisingly, the reveal instantly racked up thousands of retweets and likes.
Styles, 23, later shared a photo of his bare back in what we can only guess is him coming out of the aforementioned pool of water. That too was met with fanatic excitement.
The new album bears Styles‘ new single, the power ballad he co-wrote and released to some acclaim last week. The Times‘ Mikael Wood it “recalls music from the early 1970s, such as David Bowie‘s album ‘Hunky Dory‘ and ‘All the Young Dudes‘ by Mott the Hoople.” dubbed it “an instant pop-rock classic.”
Styles is the latest member of the five-man One Direction — the outfit put together on Britain‘s “The X-Factor” — to branch out on his own. Styles‘ former bandmate Zayn Malik was the first to leave the group in 2015 and released his debut album in in 2016. He has climbed the charts with hits such as “Pillowtalk” and “I Don‘t Wanna Live Forever,” his duet with Styles‘ ex Taylor Swift.
1D‘s Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson also have gone solo, but Liam Payne has yet to make his debut.
