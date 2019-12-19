Dansby Swanson‘s top 10 ballparks, high school to Braves

CLOSESkip in x

Former Vanderbilt star Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves is a favorite to win 2017 National League Rookie of the Year. Kevin Procter / USA Today Network – Tennessee

Vanderbilt’s Dansby Swanson signed a $6.5 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.(Photo: Jae S. Lee / File / The Tennessean)Buy Photo

Former star will help open the new in his hometown Friday night.

Swanson, a rookie shortstop for the Braves, hopes to be a staple at SunTrust Park for years to come, and he’s helped promote the facility’s opening. Here are 10 other parks that Swanson has excelled in during his career, from high school to the majors:

East Cobb Baseball Complex

The multi-field youth baseball facility is located in Marietta, Ga., less than 20 miles from SunTrust Park. In 2012, Swanson played there for the , a summer ball team that won the Perfect Game national championship. Also that summer, Swanson was drafted in the 38th round of the MLB Draft. He instead went to Vanderbilt and was .

Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field

In 85 career home games, Swanson touted a .367 batting average, 32 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 60 RBIs and 86 runs scored at Vanderbilt’s . The turf also staged some of his best highlight-reel defensive plays at shortstop. , where he hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning near midnight to beat Indiana.

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Vanderbilt coach quipped, “Is this the SEC Network or the Dansby Swanson network?,” during the 2015 SEC Tournament, when Swanson was on fire for a week at . He hit .381 with a tournament-high four home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in five games en route to a runner-up finish. Including three regular-season games against Alabama, Swanson ended his career with a 10-game hitting streak at The Hoover Met.

Illinois Field

Vanderbilt advanced to the 2015 College World Series with a pair of impressive wins at Illinois in the Super Regional, where Swanson went 4-for-10 with a double, home run and three runs scored. But his best memory came moments after the series clinching win, when Swanson watched on an iPhone, surrounded by family and teammates on the field, as he was drafted No. 1 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was later traded to the Braves.

Buy Photo

(Photo: Adam Sparks/The Tennessean)

TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Swanson struggled offensively early in the 2015 College World Series, but heated up in the national title series, when the Commodores lost to Virginia in three games. By then Swanson’s status at was already sealed. In 2014, he earned College World Series Most Outstanding Player honors en route to Vanderbilt’s national title. In that seven-game magical run in Omaha, Swanson hit .323 with three doubles, four stolen bases and five runs scored.

(Photo: Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY)

Boise’s Memorial Stadium

In his first minor league tour with the Class A short-season Hillsboro Hops in 2015, Swanson hit .393 in road games. His best performances came at , home of the Boise Hawks. Swanson went 9-for-15 with a double, triple and four runs scored at Memorial Stadium. In his last game there with the Hops, Swanson went 5-for-6 in the best statistical batting game of his minor league career.

Five County Stadium

Swanson’s minor league career was accelerated by a strong showing for the Carolina Mudcats in Advanced Class A in 2016. In home games at the Mudcats’ , Swanson posted a .314 average. He had five doubles in his last six games at Five County Stadium before being promoted to the Class AA Mississippi Braves and ultimately the majors.

Nationals Park

Swanson has played only two games at in Washington, but it’s where he hit the first two home runs of his Major League career on back-to-back nights. On Sept. 6, 2016, Swanson legged out a deep shot off the center-field wall for an inside-the-park home run. On the next night, he rocketed his second homer over the left field wall. In two games at Nationals Park, Swanson went 4-for-8 with one double, two homers, three runs and four RBIs.

Citi Field

Swanson played three games against the New York Mets at in 2016 and three more this season. He has hit safely in five of those six games, carrying a .308 average with two runs scored and three RBIs at Citi Field. In his first game there, Swanson went 3-for-5 with a career-high three RBIs on Sept. 19, 2016.

Turner Field

A life-long Braves fan, Swanson had many memories at Turner Field, which opened in 1997 when he was 3 years old. But when he was called up last August, Swanson got to play at Turner Field before it closed as the Braves’ home ballpark. In 23 games at Turner Field, Swanson hit .288 with nine RBIs and 13 runs scored. Six of his seven doubles in 2016 also came there. But most importantly, Swanson got his first Major League hit at Turner Field in his hometown on Aug. 17, 2016, with friends and family members in attendance.

Reach Adam Sparks at and follow him on Twitter .

