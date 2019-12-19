Dave Chappelle, John Mayer salute Charlie Murphy onstage in Ohio

Ohio resident Dave Chappelle, seen here at a 2015 event, remembered friend Charlie Murphy onstage at John Mayer‘s concert in Columbus.(Photo: Scott Roth, AP)

The audience at John Mayer‘s show Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, got an unexpected bonus: A , who shared a tribute to who died earlier that day from leukemia.

Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs and is known to pop up at and even , joined Mayer onstage, calling him a “sight for sore eyes” after getting the sad news about Murphy.

“Everybody in comedy is heartbroken” the comedian noted, honoring the man who gave us “,” which rank among the most iconic sketches from Chapelle‘s Show.

Mayer was part of the Chappelle‘s Show legacy himself, having taken part in the “” sketch, which Chappelle called “one of the greatest moments of the show.”

Before the singer began to play Chappelle‘s song request, You‘re Gonna Live Forever In Me in Murphy‘s memory, the comedian issued a request: “Everybody with a cellphone, put it in your pocket. For just a few minutes tonight, don‘t take a picture or video. Let‘s make a memory that only we get to have.”

Obviously, someone disobeyed Chappelle, but we‘re secretly grateful they let us share in the memory, too.

