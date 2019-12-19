David Burtka fixes husband Neil Patrick Harris‘ tie

Let me fix you! David Burtka adjusts husband Neil Patrick Harris‘ tie as the duo appear on the red carpet for Broadway play In And Of Itself

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka made a stylish appearance on the red carpet together.

The How I Met Your Mother actor and his other half attended the Broadway play In And Of Itself on Wednesday at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, New York.

Harris, 43, was even seen getting his tie fixed by Burtka, before the couple posed together side by side.

Harris went for a classic look, opting to wear a black suit and patterned tie whilst Burtka decided to spice it up in a mauve suit.

Also in attendance was Jason Sudeikis and wife Olivia Wilde.

Jason looked laid back in a pair of black jeans, a black cap and a black hoodie that read ‘we need leaders‘ across the front.

Wilde showed off her natural beauty by keeping her make-up to a minimum and wearing her long hair tied back in a simple pony tail.

The actress wore a silky bomber jacket with large horse motif paired with blue jeans that were flared at the bottom.

The hybrid show, which fuses magic with storytelling, is created by Derek DelGaudio and will run for 10 weeks.

Harris serves as the executive producer of the one-man show.

Meanwhile, Harris and Burtka just celebrated a huge milestone.

The couple just celebrated 13 years together and the duo took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate their relationship anniversary.

‘Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,‘ Harris wrote.

‘The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, . You’re the best,‘ he concluded.