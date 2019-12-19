Dead woman‘s testimony played in daughter‘s murder trial

Port Huron Police Detective Ernesto Fantin testifies during the trial of Douglas Ball Jr. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in the courtroom of Judge Michael West at the St. Clair County Courthouse.(Photo: JEFFREY M. SMITH, TIMES HERALD)

Jurors in the of Douglas Edwin Ball Jr., 39, heard testimony Wednesday from Roxanne Jackson that was recorded in September.

Ball is being tried in the death of his wife, Lydia Ball, 30. Roxanne Jackson, who died in December, was Lydia Ball‘s mother.

In testimony recorded in District Court during a preliminary examination, Jackson described driving back from an address in Ira Township that she and her husband, Larry Jackson, had been directed to on Aug. 20 by Douglas Ball. She said she had called 911 to make a missing person report after having not having seen her daughter since the night of Aug. 18 in the home they shared at 1201 Rawlins St., Port Huron.

“I don‘t know what made me go down into the basement,” Jackson said in the video recording.

“I went down into the basement and I found her.”

Jackson said Lydia was face down in the basement. She said she touched her daughter‘s head and “my hand went into her skull.”

She described struggling to climb out of the basement, screaming so loudly the 911 operator couldn‘t understand her, and seeing her husband driving up the street after having left to get buy cigarettes.

“I screamed, ‘I found her dead in the basement!‘” she said, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue. “He killed her!‘”

Jackson‘s video testimony ended a day that started with the continuation of testimony from Lydia Ball‘s brother, Edwin Jackson, who testified he and his sister, Lydia Ball, had parted on bad terms.

He also testified he had not ed her or her husband since he went to the home the couple shared with Larry and Roxanne Jackson on July 1 to collect his belongings.

When St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Deegan asked him Wednesday if he killed his sister, Jackson replied, “No ma‘am.”

St. Clair County Medical Examiner Dr. Daniel Spitz testified earlier in the trial that Lydia Ball had been struck at least 14 times on the skull with a blunt instrument. Much of defense lawyer Edward Marshall‘s cross-examination of Edward Jackson focused on a homemade welding hammer found in the basement.

Previous testimony had established forensic scientists were not able to find blood or DNA on the hammer, which is constructed of a steel pipe handle with a striking head.

Jackson testified he made the hammer at his work and accidentally left it in the back of his father‘s SUV. At the time, he was living at 1201 Rawlins.

Two Michigan State Police forensic scientists testified about fingerprints and footwear impressions found at 1201 Rawlins.

Sgt. Kenneth Binder of the state police lab in Bridgeport, said he examined several items for fingerprints. He said a print in apparent human blood on a trash bag box found at the home matched the left thumbprint of Douglas Ball.

He also found matches with Douglas Ball‘s fingerprints on several white trash bags found in the basement of the home near Lydia Ball‘s body.

Keith LaMont, also from the Bridgeport lab, testified about analysis he did of footprints found in the basement that had been enhanced using a chemical called leucocrystal violet, which reacts with blood and other substances containing iron.

One of the footprints found in the basement appeared to match the tread pattern on a pair of shoes identified as belonging to Douglas Ball.

Testimony, which is in its second week, will resume at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

